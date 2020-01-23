Jason Momoa 'Lost' Arm-Wrestling to This Kid So That He Could Go to Aquaman 2 Set

Hollywood actor Jason Momoa recently took some time from his work schedule to spend time with children at the UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.

The Aquaman star shared a post on Instagram from his hospital visit, which is sure to melt hearts.

In the post, Jason shared multiple pictures with children who are there receiving treatment and he also posted a video, where he is seen in an arm-wrestling bout with a young boy, Joshua. Prior to the steady hand trial, Jason offered Joshua a chance to visit sets of his film Aquaman 2 if Joshua beats him in the challenge.

In the clip, we see Jason losing the strong-arm standoff to the kid, whose doting mother asks whose muscles are bigger to which Joshua responds, 'mine’.

In a long post that Jason shared alongside the video, he wrote, "The greatest part of being aquaman is making children happy and spreading aloha, had a little time before work to stop by children’s hospital, met so many brave strong babies; all my aloha to the families.”

According to a report in CBS Pittsburgh, Jason is currently in the city of Pittsburgh to shoot a Netflix thriller film Sweet Girl where Jason plays a husband and father trying to protect his daughter as he seeks justice for his wife’s death. Sweet Girl will be helmed by debut director Brian Andrew Mendoza and produced by Jason.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.