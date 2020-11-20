Jason Momoa Surprises Young Aquaman Fan Battling Cancer With Video Call

Jason Momoa, who played Aquaman in Warner Bros’ movie, surprised a kid battling cancer who is a big fan of the superhero. Momoa called up the seven-year-old Danny Sheehan from Marshfield, Wisconsin and later shared the video interaction on his Instagram page, which has gone viral.

Momoa came to know about the kid after a recent video surfaced which showed the kid yell in exuberance after being gifted an action figure of Aquaman during a family photoshoot. The photographer Corey Taylor, who gave the figure, captured the boy’s priceless reaction.

Danny’s mother Natalie said that she and her husband were shocked at the boy’s “so guttural and pure” reaction. “It was so great to have Danny’s spirit captured so succinctly, it was just a true gift,” said Natalie. Check out the clip:

The clip was also shared by Momoa along with his adorable chat with the kid. Danny told Momoa that he loved dolphins but that he has never seen one. “That needed to be rectified,” replied Momoa.

“I’ve been riding on dolphins and it’s super fun, we should try that sometime,” said Momoa. The actor burst into laughter when the kid showed him the Aquaman action figure. He thanked the people for bringing the little boy’s story to his notice. He also tagged Warner Bros. Pictures to get the boy the Aquaman’s Trident.

“So I just wanted to say thank you to the community, friends and family on Instagram for reaching out and showing me this beautiful boy Danny who is going through chemo and has cancer. I saw his video online that made me want to get in touch and FaceTime him and spend some time talking to him,” wrote Momoa. Check out the post:

Momoa also urged his followers to help raise funds for the kid through a GoFundMe page set up by his family, which has received over $100,000 so far.

Danny has undergone several rounds of chemotherapy, radiation, surgery and a stem cell transplant. The family keeps posting updates about his brave fight with cancer on the Facebook page 4TheLoveofDanny.