Jasprit Bumrah Receiving a Guard of Honour After Maiden Fifty Has Delighted Cricket Fans

Jasprit Bumrah is known for his yorkers, tight spells of bowling, and carrying a smile on a rare loose delivery but batting is not one of them.

Team India's spearhead Bumrah got the cricket fans hooked to a warm-up pink-ball game against Australia A on Friday after he smashed a quickfire fifty pushing the visitors to a score of 194/10. This also happened to be Bumrah's maiden fifty in any form of cricket.

Not just that, Bumrah brought up the milestone in style when pulled Will Sutherland for six. The cricketer remained unbeaten on 55 from just 57 balls.

India have been bowled out for 194 against Australia A at the SCG. The last wicket stand between Bumrah and Siraj was worth 71 runs. J Bumrah - 55*S Gill - 43P Shaw - 40J Wildermuth 3/13 and S Abbott 3/46 pic.twitter.com/7akVn7fxIs — BCCI (@BCCI) December 11, 2020

As the innings of team India folded, Bumrah was greeted with a guard of honour by his teammates in the dressing room. A sight to behold, fans on Twitter celebrated Bumrah's fantastic effort with a bat.

Guard of honour for Jasprit Bumrah for his fantastic fifty. pic.twitter.com/0zhfhDjkah — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 11, 2020

Bumrah getting Guard of Honour in the dressing room after the terrific fifty under pressure. pic.twitter.com/hIyYrpmHyY — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 11, 2020

indian cricket team under virat Guard of honour for Jasprit Bumrah ❤️ #AUSAvsIND pic.twitter.com/D7tG2lzI2K — Ɽ₳₲₦₳Ɽ ⱠØ₮Ⱨ฿ⱤØ₭ (@TripathiAnkur15) December 11, 2020

Jasprit Bumrah got 'Guard of Honour' by team India for his great batting inning [55* (57)] against Australia A. pic.twitter.com/dPNIq4UqY5 — The Rebellion (@The_Rebelllion_) December 11, 2020

Bumrah gets Guard of Honour for his batting #AUSAvIND pic.twitter.com/C77HXFVKph — SportsTelugu (@telugu_sports) December 11, 2020

Stunned by his batting display, Bumrah is all cricket fans on Twitter raved about.

#AUSAvINDBumrah scoring highest run for India in the 1st innings*Meanwhile all other batsmans:- pic.twitter.com/15wvA4SilA — K®️itika (@chal_chal_away) December 11, 2020

Fifty for Jasprit Bumrah - his first fifty in any form of cricket - 53* from 54 balls including 6 fours & 2 sixes. Well played, Boom. pic.twitter.com/zXL3qAUja0 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 11, 2020

Jasprit Bumrah is first batsman to hit fifty in the Pink Ball game for India in overseas. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 11, 2020

Bumrah, till now has a Test average of 3. Many have linked this performance to Glenn McGrath's fifty against New Zealand many years back.