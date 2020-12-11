News18 Logo

News18» News»Buzz»Jasprit Bumrah Receiving a Guard of Honour After Maiden Fifty Has Delighted Cricket Fans
2-MIN READ

Jasprit Bumrah Receiving a Guard of Honour After Maiden Fifty Has Delighted Cricket Fans

Twitter screenshot.

Twitter screenshot.

Bumrah got the cricket fans hooked to a warm-up pink-ball game against Australia A on Friday after he smashed a quickfire fifty pushing the visitors to a score of 194/10.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

Jasprit Bumrah is known for his yorkers, tight spells of bowling, and carrying a smile on a rare loose delivery but batting is not one of them.

Team India's spearhead Bumrah got the cricket fans hooked to a warm-up pink-ball game against Australia A on Friday after he smashed a quickfire fifty pushing the visitors to a score of 194/10. This also happened to be Bumrah's maiden fifty in any form of cricket.

Not just that, Bumrah brought up the milestone in style when pulled Will Sutherland for six. The cricketer remained unbeaten on 55 from just 57 balls.

As the innings of team India folded, Bumrah was greeted with a guard of honour by his teammates in the dressing room. A sight to behold, fans on Twitter celebrated Bumrah's fantastic effort with a bat.

Stunned by his batting display, Bumrah is all cricket fans on Twitter raved about.

Bumrah, till now has a Test average of 3. Many have linked this performance to Glenn McGrath's fifty against New Zealand many years back.


