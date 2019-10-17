Jasprit Bumrah Shares Throwback Picture to Show His Journey from the Bottom

It is always a long race to fame for sports stars. They have to initially prove their mettle in the district and state levels before being selected to represent their country.

Cricketer and India's fast bowling sensation Jasprit Bumrah on Wednesday took to Twitter to share a couple of pictures highlighting his cricketing journey so far. With the help of pictures, Bumrah, who made his ODI (One-Day International) debut in 2016, shared his journey from the bottom and how he reached a stage.

Today, he is considered to be one of the finest fast bowlers in the world.

The pictures just prove the fact that Jasprit Bumrah's rise has been nothing less than meteoric.

Jasprit Bumrah is not in the Indian squad in the ongoing Test series against South Africa. Though he was initially included in the Test squad, he was ruled out of the series due to a lower back stress fracture. Bumrah, who hails from Gujarat, is quite active on social media during his time away from the field. In the latest, the Indian cricketer posted images from his initial days in the game.

In the picture shared by the Indian bowler, he is seen receiving a Man of the Match award when he was a teenager and one where he bags the Man of the Match trophy as a cricketer for India. Jasprit captioned the image, "Started from the bottom now we're here."

Started from the bottom now we're here. pic.twitter.com/4Sv1wtoFxE — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) October 16, 2019

Twitter users showered praises and lauded the spirit of the 25-year-old sports person and wished his speedy recovery.

One true undisputed king of bowling department. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 16, 2019

You're linchpin of the indian team. In times of desperation you've always stood up and lead from the front. The team needs you. We need you. Get well soon champ. pic.twitter.com/vmOJ6TRa2b — Saksham Varshney (@Sakshamvarshn16) October 16, 2019

Successful bowler ❤️ you're the best #bumrah ❤️ we love you ❤️ — Ashi Negi (@anegi110111) October 16, 2019

It's ur hard work ✊champion — Prita Suman❤️ (@PritaSuman) October 16, 2019

Hats off bro .. keep doing more have to achieve — sangram singh (@sangram56) October 16, 2019

For me Bumrah is currently the "Best Pace Bowler in the World" - He is definitely a hungry wolf : leading a pack of wolves !! — Anuj Sobti 297 (@297Anuj) October 16, 2019

Jasprit Bumrah came to limelight when he played for Mumbai Indians in the IPL (Indian Premier League).

After making his debut in international cricket, there has been no looking back for Jasprit Bumrah. He is just strengthening his grounds and rising up the ranks, becoming an integral part of the Indian Cricket team across all formats.

