Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

Jasprit Bumrah Shares Throwback Picture to Show His Journey from the Bottom

The pictures just prove the fact that Jasprit Bumrah's rise has been nothing less than meteoric.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 17, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Jasprit Bumrah Shares Throwback Picture to Show His Journey from the Bottom
The pictures just prove the fact that Jasprit Bumrah's rise has been nothing less than meteoric.

It is always a long race to fame for sports stars. They have to initially prove their mettle in the district and state levels before being selected to represent their country.

Cricketer and India's fast bowling sensation Jasprit Bumrah on Wednesday took to Twitter to share a couple of pictures highlighting his cricketing journey so far. With the help of pictures, Bumrah, who made his ODI (One-Day International) debut in 2016, shared his journey from the bottom and how he reached a stage.

Today, he is considered to be one of the finest fast bowlers in the world.

The pictures just prove the fact that Jasprit Bumrah's rise has been nothing less than meteoric.

Jasprit Bumrah is not in the Indian squad in the ongoing Test series against South Africa. Though he was initially included in the Test squad, he was ruled out of the series due to a lower back stress fracture. Bumrah, who hails from Gujarat, is quite active on social media during his time away from the field. In the latest, the Indian cricketer posted images from his initial days in the game.

In the picture shared by the Indian bowler, he is seen receiving a Man of the Match award when he was a teenager and one where he bags the Man of the Match trophy as a cricketer for India. Jasprit captioned the image, "Started from the bottom now we're here."

Twitter users showered praises and lauded the spirit of the 25-year-old sports person and wished his speedy recovery.

Jasprit Bumrah came to limelight when he played for Mumbai Indians in the IPL (Indian Premier League).

After making his debut in international cricket, there has been no looking back for Jasprit Bumrah. He is just strengthening his grounds and rising up the ranks, becoming an integral part of the Indian Cricket team across all formats.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram