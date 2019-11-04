Bumrah Showed Off 'New Avatar' on Twitter and Cricket Fans Had a Humble Request
Bumrah's post on social media was a refreshing but the ghost of Sunday night's T20 loss against Bangladesh continued to haunt Indians.
Image credits: Jasprit Bumrah / Twitter.
In a treat to his fans, Indian frontline pacer Jasprit Bumrah showed off a new avatar to the cricket world on Monday when he shared a photo of himself decked up in casual-formals.
"Playing it cool," tweeted Bumrah, much to the delight of his fans. But while the suave Bumrah was a refreshing sight for many, the ghost of Sunday night's T20 loss against Bangladesh soon came back to haunt desi cricket fans.
Ranked 1 and 4 in ODI and Tests respectively, death bowling specialist Bumrah is recovering from a lower back stress fracture and has been ruled out for a minimum period of two months starting September till the conclusion of Bangladesh's tour of India.
Playing it cool ❄ pic.twitter.com/SjdDGpIOgj— Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) November 4, 2019
Watching him on social media and away from Indian jersey evoked mixed reactions from fans.
While many wished him a speedy recovery, others expressed their adoration of the bowler and disappointment over his absence from the field through memes. Some even appealed the 25-year-old cricketer to come back and power the Indian bowling unit.
November 4, 2019
Bhai T20Is Me jaldi wapas aao.— Arya (@kingkohli__fan) November 4, 2019
We missed your death bowling yesterday😣😣— Naman Bhandari (@NamanBhandari5) November 4, 2019
November 4, 2019
Hoping for ur recovery Soon. India needs u badly at the moment 👍— Awarapan 🇮🇳 (@KingmakerOne1) November 4, 2019
Missed you last night 😭😭😭😭❤️— Arti🌼 (@thegirl_youhate) November 4, 2019
Indian team Missed you in last night t20 match against Bangladesh.— Dr. Pawan Sharma (@PawanSh78179877) November 4, 2019
Why was Bumrah so sorely missed?
A quick recap to Sunday's T20 contest at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi would probably give you the answer.
Put in to bat first, the Rohit Sharma-led side appeared overly cautious as the hosts cmanaged to accumulate a modest 148 for six on a sticky surface.
Bangladesh's famous chase was laden with some bizarre DRS decisions and a straight-forward chance dropped by Krunal Pandya at the boundary rope to dismiss the dangerous man Mushifqur Rahim for 38.
With nothing to lose and victory clear in sight, Rahim switched on the attack mode.
On the receiving end was Khaleel Ahmed, who was struck for four consecutive boundaries by Rahim in the penultimate over - a crucial point in the match where Bumrah excels with leaps and bounds.
Khaleel was smacked for 18 runs in the 19th over of the match as the equation came down from 22 needed in 12 balls to just a boundary needed in last over. Rahim was adjudged man of the match for his gritty innings of 60.
In the end, Bangladesh registered their first-ever T20 victory over India in India. As for Bumrah, the slinger is expected to play a huge role in India's World T20 campaign in Australia next year.
