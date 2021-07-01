Jasprit Bumrah Trolled for 'Smiling' With Wife Sanjana Ganesan After WTC Final Loss

As Team India marches on to take on Sri Lanka in the limited-overs format and later face England in the five-Test series, the desi fans seem to be stuck on the loss of the World Test Championship final where India were handsomely defeated by Kane Williasom’s New Zealand by 8 wickets. Among the cricketers who have faced the wrath of irked fans is Indian spearhead Jasprit Bumrah whose subpar performance in the one-off Test match left many disappointed. Despite WTC being a thing of the past now, Bumrah is very much facing brickbats on social media. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Bumrah shared a happy moment with the sports presenter and his wife Sanjana Ganesan.

“Smiling at you," Bumrah captioned the picture.

While the couple was all smiles, some cricket “fans" weren’t.

smiling after taking some wickets would be nice👍👍— suddzzz (@deepcuv) June 30, 2021

Watch ur final performance,Watch this boy pain & Keep smile ra lucha pic.twitter.com/usH08U6VEa— Balaji (@Baaji25) June 30, 2021

After seeing this how can you be happy?? U guys not Playing for our india especially when it comes to ICC SF,Finals always failing. When u r playing in IPL u give 100% effort, when u playing for country in Finals and all don't give 30% effort also. Don't u feel shame on you. pic.twitter.com/A87BxatjU3— VIVEK (@Vivek1234556667) June 30, 2021

Wtc final lost , u r smiling … Pls sit some days in room or don't post some time in social website🙏— Prudhvi (@Prudhvi22420020) June 30, 2021

& we are crying because of you.Atleast don't write such captions to hurt us— 🐐 (@NM18___) June 30, 2021

Zero Wicket in WTC still smiling great— The Falcon (@K23Supriyo) June 30, 2021

Fortunately for the cricketer, there were many who came forward in support of Bumrah and encouraged him to make a strong comeback.

Keep smiling & Be happy alwaysU know ur jobCome back strongly Champ pic.twitter.com/U2Og6X86AZ — Tanmoy Chakraborty (@Tanmoycv01) June 30, 2021

Let the trolls cry mate, you gonna comeback and do well. pic.twitter.com/e9XPlV5aRb— V (@imvrb__09) June 30, 2021

What time we have now reached that people can't even post their pics with family now.— karthik goldhawk (@karthikgoldhawk) June 30, 2021

If sportspersons started thinking like you then there career would be end after one or two lostSpecially tennis , football players— राहुल रघुवंशी (@raone4016) June 30, 2021

Meanwhile, in a conversation with his wife and anchor Sanjana Ganesan, Bumrah recalled his childhood memories and days when he was playing in U-17. The first photo shown to the pacer was where Bumrah was seen holding the Border Gavaskar Trophy after India’s registered victory over Australia at The Gabba earlier this year.

