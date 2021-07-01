CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Euro2020#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Buzz»Jasprit Bumrah Trolled for 'Smiling' With Wife Sanjana Ganesan After WTC Final Loss
2-MIN READ

Jasprit Bumrah Trolled for 'Smiling' With Wife Sanjana Ganesan After WTC Final Loss

Jasprit Bumrah / Twitter.

Jasprit Bumrah / Twitter.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Jasprit Bumrah shared a happy moment with the sports presenter and his wife Sanjana Ganesan.

As Team India marches on to take on Sri Lanka in the limited-overs format and later face England in the five-Test series, the desi fans seem to be stuck on the loss of the World Test Championship final where India were handsomely defeated by Kane Williasom’s New Zealand by 8 wickets. Among the cricketers who have faced the wrath of irked fans is Indian spearhead Jasprit Bumrah whose subpar performance in the one-off Test match left many disappointed. Despite WTC being a thing of the past now, Bumrah is very much facing brickbats on social media. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Bumrah shared a happy moment with the sports presenter and his wife Sanjana Ganesan.

“Smiling at you," Bumrah captioned the picture.

While the couple was all smiles, some cricket “fans" weren’t.

RELATED STORIES

Fortunately for the cricketer, there were many who came forward in support of Bumrah and encouraged him to make a strong comeback.

Meanwhile, in a conversation with his wife and anchor Sanjana Ganesan, Bumrah recalled his childhood memories and days when he was playing in U-17. The first photo shown to the pacer was where Bumrah was seen holding the Border Gavaskar Trophy after India’s registered victory over Australia at The Gabba earlier this year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 01, 2021, 10:53 IST