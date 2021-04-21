Bumrah Trolled for Bowling Two No-balls in Death Over, Fans Ask 'What About MI Batsmen?'

Mumbai Indians bowlers were given a huge task on Tuesday night to defend a modest score after the mighty side bowed down to the bowling magic weaved by Delhi Capitals spinner Amit Mishra at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Mishra’s 4 for 24 kept MI to 137 for 9, which DC chased down with six wickets in hand in the final over. Shikhar Dhawan (45), Steve Smith (33) and Lalit Yadav (22*) made decent contributions with the bat in tough conditions to help DC cross the victory line. Notably, DC had lost their last five matches to MI.

Despite the low target set by Rohit Sharma’s men, the match hung in balance when Jasprit Bumrah was handed the ball to deliver the penultimate over. DC needed 15 off 12. Bumrah, considered one of the best in the business, conceded two no-balls in the death over as DC managed to bring down the target to just 5 in the last six. To Bumrah’s credit, he got away with both the free hits.

Despite Bumrah giving away 10 in 8 deliveries that he bowled, the MI pacer was subjected to harsh trolling with many bringing up the bitter memories of Champions Trophy’s finals against Pakistan.

Why was Bumrah trolled?

18th June 2017, in a forgettable final of Champions Trophy, India lost to their arch-rival Pakistan by a massive 180 runs.

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman was caught behind off of a Bumrah ball when he was batting at 3. The celebrations came to a quick halt after the umpire ruled it a no-ball. That reprieve to Zaman proved too costly as he went on to score a blistering 114 from 106 balls in the high-pressure game. In response, India were bundled out for a meagre 158.

The impact of that no-ball was such, Jaipur traffic police took a dig at Bumrah while running its traffic awareness hoardings. The billboard read, “Don’t cross the line. You know it can be costly,” with a picture of Bumrah overstepping when Zaman was caught by Dhoni. And Bumrah wasn’t amused.

Why blame Bumrah?

Fans and supporters of the bowler felt that the batsmen in the Mumbai Indians camp hadn’t done their job well.

Meanwhile, Tuesday night’s victory meant Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals climbing to the second spot of the points table with 6 points to their name. Mumbai Indians on the other hand have lost 2 out of 4 games in IPL 2021.

