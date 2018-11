Jasprit Bumrah's Face While Team India Played PUBG at Mumbai Airport is All of Us

As we wait for the departure announcement from Mumbai, some of them are playing a very popular multiplayer game. #TeamIndia



Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah isn't a gamer and thanks to BCCI the entire world has gotten the whiff of it.Massively popular multiplayer game PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) has become a rage in the gaming community. There's even a cafe themed on the viral game in Jaipur.So it doesn't come as a surprise that the members of the Indian team are hooked to it and were snapped at the Mumbai airport while playing the multiplayer game.The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the photo of Team India on Tuesday and asked, "As we wait for the departure announcement from Mumbai, some of them are playing a very popular multiplayer game. #TeamIndia. Any guesses?"The responses poured in and PUBG came out a clear winner. However, as with all things, the image soon started going viral on Twitter and people had eyes on one player. Jasprit Bumhrah was the only one who was seen without his phone and his "bored" facial expression was enough fodder for Twitterati to have a blast.On the cricket front, India met Windies at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday for the fifth and final ODI. Winning the toss, the visitors decided to bat first. Disaster struck and West Indies were reduced to 104/10 under 32 overs. Despite facing an early hiccup, the home team thrashed Jason Holder’s side by 9 wickets, registering their 8th consecutive series win over the Windies.