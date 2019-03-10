Jasprit Bumrah's Last-Ball Six Brought the Loudest Cheer From Virat Kohli

That moment when @Jaspritbumrah93 hits the last ball for a maximum #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/e6iOHorg8N — BCCI (@BCCI) March 10, 2019

Dressing Room Celebrating Bumrah's six like a century #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/S7PMGCP790 — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) March 10, 2019

Bumrah hitting Cummins for a six is all the drug I need for my life. — Vandit Chauhan (@basedIITian) March 10, 2019

Ground staff searching for ball after Bumrah hit the six #INDvAUS #Bumrah pic.twitter.com/6QJhavmjca — Indian Army (@Showman_Sky) March 10, 2019

Virat Kohli to Jasprit Bumrah after he hit a 6..#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/hbyvR3Dxzo — Chandler Bing (@SarcasmChamp) March 10, 2019

Virat Kohli after seeing Bumrah hit six #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/ZOFZnMrICr — Ananth (@Imanantht) March 10, 2019

Booomrah



IND Posts A Total Of 358 !! #INDvAUS



Our Reaction On Bumrah’s BIGHIT pic.twitter.com/4pBdGGmQYJ — Dr Khushboo (@KhushiKadri) March 10, 2019

Bumrah is the best bet in death overs, in both the innings. — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 10, 2019

1 When McGrath hits a six against NZ



2 When Bumrah hits a six today



The expressions are so similar and priceless #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/fK0A63VpDe — Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) March 10, 2019

That last six from Bumrah had everyone in splits. Even on an excellent batting surface, 358 is a formidable score. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 10, 2019

Jasprit Bumrah



First ball Six ( SR - 600.00)



Kohli enjoyed the most — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) March 10, 2019

Jasprit Bumrah's last ball six, ending up with 6* off 1, with a Strike Rate of 600, reminds me of the Ind vs Aus QF in the 2000 ICC Champions Trophy. Venky Prasad smoking Ian Harvey over cover for a 1-ball 6*! Yuvraj 2nd ODI la classy 84 off 80 adicha match, nyabagam iruka? pic.twitter.com/7WEu5CdEl3 — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) March 10, 2019

On a day when Indian batsmen were hitting all around the park, it was pacer Jasprit Bumrah's last-ball maximum that got the loudest cheer from skipper Virat Kohli and fans seated in the stands of Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Sunday.With a series lead of 2-1, India's decision to bat first in the 4th ODI proved costly to Australia as the openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma regained their form and put up an opening stand of 193 runs.While Dhawan scored a blistering 143 off 115 deliveries hitting 18 boundaries and three sixes in this endeavour, Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma fell short of his 23rd ODI ton by 5 runs.But the highlight of the first half of the match unarguably was when tail-ender Jasprit Bumrah came out in the middle on the final ball of Indian innings after pacer Pat Cummins got rid of Yuzvendra Chahal for a duck on the penultimate delivery.Bumrah, who has never hit a maximum in an ODI match, surprised everyone when he swung hard and sent Cummins smoking towards long on for a gigantic six.The unexpected shot left Kohli in awe, who rose from his chair to celebrate Bumrah's clean hit.The incident was reminiscent of veteran Venkatesh Prasad hitting six of the final ball against Ian Harvey during 2000's ICC Champions Trophy.