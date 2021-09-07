Did Javed Akhtar just take a subtle dig at Shashi Tharoor or did he just simply miss the point? Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday caught attention with his latest social media post, and it wasn’t one that featured his impeccable English. The clip had Tharoor in a never-seen-before avatar. The MP tweeted a clip from his current trip to Jammu and Kashmir, where he was singing a song. Tharoor, who is in the state as a part of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information technology, attended a cultural programme hosted by Doordarshan in Srinagar. On the insistence of his fellow parliamentarians took Tharoor to stage — and he did not disappoint. He sang a cover of Kishore Kumar’s evergreen classic ‘Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se’ from Rajesh Khanna and Zeenat Aman starter Ajnabee. While Tharoor called it an amateur performance, many were left impressed by the performance.

“After the cultural programme by Doordarshan Srinagar for the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, I was persuaded to sing for the Members. Unrehearsed and amateur but do enjoy!" Tharoor had captioned the video.

The over two-minute-long clip went viral in no time and garnered over 71,000 views along with close to 400 likes within a few hours of its upload on Twitter. But the strangest reaction came from music composer and lyricist Javed Akhtar, who seems to have missed either the song, or was taking a dig at Tharoor’s accent while singing the song.

“Wow ! We have almost a similar song in Hindi too !!!" wrote Akhtar. Owing to the audio quality being a little muffled on Twitter, it could be very likely the composer meant Tharoor’s song sounded like the very song Tharoor was indeed singing - ‘Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se,’ but Akhtar couldn’t recognize it from the clip itself.

After the cultural programme by Doordarshan Srinagar for the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, I was persuaded to sing for the Members. Unrehearsed and amateur but do enjoy! pic.twitter.com/QDT4dwC6or— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 6, 2021

Akhtar wasn’t perhaps alone: Quite a few Netizens noticed the touch of Tharoor’s accent in his singing and said that the song was a blend of Hindi with Tharoor’s English accent and Malayalam style, making it a unique rendition.

