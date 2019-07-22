Javed Akhtar Schools Shashi Tharoor for Misquoting Mirza Ghalib on His 'Birthday'

There's a famous Internet quote, 'Just because it's on the Internet, doesn't mean it's true.'

This holds true for quotes. A lot of the times, a lot of 'quotes' and preaching are attributed to great leaders, when in reality they often come from other, or much ordinary sources. And at some point, we've all read this attributed quote, and just assumed it was true.

The same goes for Congress MP, Shashi Tharoor, who recently attributed a quote to Urdu poet, Mirza Ghalib.

ख़ुदा की मोहब्बत को फ़ना कौन करेगा?सभी बन्दे नेक हों तो गुनाह कौन करेगा?ऐ ख़ुदा मेरे दोस्तों को सलामत रखनावरना मेरी सलामती की दुआ कौन करेगाऔर रखना मेरे दुश्मनों को भी महफूज़वरना मेरी तेरे पास आने की दुआ कौन करेगा...!!!Mirza Ghalib’s 220th birthday. So many great lines.... — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 20, 2019

Only, turns out that it was not even Ghalib's birthday.

Ghalib is an all-time favourite, but today is not his birthday. I was misinformed. Relish the lines anyway! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 20, 2019

Nor were the lines his. Javed Akhtar, very helpfully pointed it out.

Shashi ji , who ever has given you these lines should never be trusted again . It is obvious that some one had planted these lines in your repertoire to sabotage you literary credibility . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) July 20, 2019

After correcting Tharoor's gaffe, Akhtar went on a spree replying to other 'lines' in the replies of the tweet to share how so many of them, were 'Not Ghalib.'

This too is not Ghalib . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) July 20, 2019

Zaid saheb please have some mercy on poor Ghalib and leave him alone . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) July 20, 2019

Tharoor has since apologized for the gaffes, and rightly pointed out the Internet phenomenon of attributing quotes to literally anybody.

Thanks to @Javedakhtarjadu & other friends, I realize I've been had. The lines are not Ghalib's. Just as every clever quote is attributed to Winston Churchill even if he never said it, so it seems that whenever people like a shayari, they credit Ghalib for it! Apologies. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 21, 2019

Mirza Ghalib's birthday is actually on 27th December.