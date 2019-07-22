Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Javed Akhtar Schools Shashi Tharoor for Misquoting Mirza Ghalib on His 'Birthday'

Not just the lines, Shashi Tharoor managed to get the birthday of Ghalib also wrong.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:July 22, 2019, 8:56 AM IST
Javed Akhtar Schools Shashi Tharoor for Misquoting Mirza Ghalib on His 'Birthday'
Not just the lines, Shashi Tharoor managed to get the birthday of Ghalib also wrong.
There's a famous Internet quote, 'Just because it's on the Internet, doesn't mean it's true.'

This holds true for quotes. A lot of the times, a lot of 'quotes' and preaching are attributed to great leaders, when in reality they often come from other, or much ordinary sources. And at some point, we've all read this attributed quote, and just assumed it was true.

The same goes for Congress MP, Shashi Tharoor, who recently attributed a quote to Urdu poet, Mirza Ghalib.

Only, turns out that it was not even Ghalib's birthday.

Nor were the lines his. Javed Akhtar, very helpfully pointed it out.

After correcting Tharoor's gaffe, Akhtar went on a spree replying to other 'lines' in the replies of the tweet to share how so many of them, were 'Not Ghalib.'

Tharoor has since apologized for the gaffes, and rightly pointed out the Internet phenomenon of attributing quotes to literally anybody.

Mirza Ghalib's birthday is actually on 27th December.

