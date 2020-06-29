Javed Hydar to Solanki Diwakar: How Pandemic Forced Actors in Blockbusters to Penury

With several shooting projects being shelved due amid rising coronavirus cases and subsequent social distancing norms in place, many small-time actors are facing the brunt. In absence of work, many of them have been compelled to sell fruits, do odd jobs or seek help via social media.

One such actor is Solanki Diwakar, who started selling fruits to meet the needs of his family. Diwakar has shared screen with Ayushmann Khurrana and Anuu Kapoor in the film Dream Girl. The actor would have continued to act in small roles in Mumbai, which included a movie with late star Rishi Kapoor that got scrapped, had the lockdown not been imposed.

Speaking to ANI, Diwakar said, “If the lockdown and coronavirus would not have not happened, I would have been in Mumbai doing some small roles in movies”.

Daily sop Sasural Simar Ka actor Ashiesh Roy is also in a very bad shape due to the daily dialysis he needs. The lockdown has made it difficult for help to reach him. The actor even sought help on social media. Now, he has his hopes on Salman Khan, who is known for his philanthropic works.

Actress Dolly Bindra tweeted the plight of another actor Javed Hydar. He has acted in films like Baabarr (2009), Aamir Khan and Rani Mukherji starrer Ghulam (1998) and Life Ki Aisi Ki Taisi (2017).



Dolly shared a TikTok video of Javed selling vegetables and wrote, “He is an actor aaj woh sabzi bech raha hain javed hyder”.

