'Jaw-dropping': School Kids Rattle Off Ramayana, Mahabharata Trivia Like It's No Big Deal

A video of two school kids rattling off details from the epics Mahabharata and Ramayana has Twitter in awe. Shared by a user who goes by Byomkesh, the video displays the terrific memory of the two little boys, who were asked a host of questions from the two magnum opuses. One boy was asked about the five Pandava brothers from the Mahabharata, Arjun’s guru Dronacharya, Dronacharya’s son Ashwathama, the sons of Bheem and Ghatotkach, the four “yugas” among a range of other questions.

The second boy, a KG 2 student, was asked to trace the expansive ancestry of Ram. He, much like the other kid, rattled it off without a moment’s hesitation. The other boy took over seamlessly from him and in tandem, the two traced the ancestry all the way back to Brahma.

The kids were seen in school uniform and asked the questions by a person who did not appear on camera.

The abilities of school-goers are no small thing. Recently, the story of a 10-year-old Manipuri girl came to light. Meiningsinliu Pamei from Tamenglong went viral after photos of her attending school with her baby sister in her arms went viral.

Manipur Cabinet minister Thongam Biswajit Singh and several other leaders had lauded the girl’s dedication for education. The cabinet minister, in his tweet, had mentioned that he and his party workers have approached her family, and offered assistance.

Thereafter, the child secured admission in Slopeland Public School, a boarding school in Imphal. Sharing a picture with the little girl and her family, the minister wished her success.

“Join me to wish Meiningsinliu Pamei good luck in her future endeavours! As promised, I have arranged her boarding schooling in Slopeland Public School, Imphal. I wish her to come off with flying colours,” Biswajit wrote.

