Jawed Habib Booked After Spitting Fiasco, MP BJP MLA Wants Indore Outlets Shut Down

Jawed Habib, who apologised after receiving severe social media flak after a video of him spitting into a woman’s hair went viral, has been booked by the Muzaffarnagar Police. The charges levelled against him are those of assault and criminal force and disturbing peace. The Epidemics Act has also been slapped, reported Times of India. The report quoted Sunil Kumar Saini, station house officer of the Mansoorpur Police Station, as saying that the victim had filed a complaint against Habib. The case has been filed under IPC sections, 355 (Assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person), 504 (whoever intentionally insults, and thereby gives provocation to any person), and Epidemic Act. Saini added that further investigation into the matter is on and that action will be taken accordingly.

Meanwhile, NDTV reported that Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya asked the Indore administration to get Jawed Habib’s outlets in the city shut down within 48 hours, failing to do which would spur him to launch an agitation. In a Twitter video, Vijayvargiya said, “This is for all responsible officers of police and district administration. They should get Habib’s salons and training centres shut in 48 hours, or I am going to launch an agitation," as quoted by NDTV.

In a video captioned “Sorry….. I mean it,", Habib had earlier said: “Some words spoken by me during my seminar have hurt people. I just want to say one thing… that these are professional workshops. They are attended by people from our profession. When these sessions get very long, we have to make them humorous. If you are hurt, I apologise from the bottom of my heart. Please forgive me, I’m sorry."

A video of the victim, Puja Gupta, had also emerged, with the person who posted it on Twitter writing, “So this is what #JavedHabib spit fiasco is all about: Habib seems to be an arrogant man who, when asked some questions by Puja Gupta during his seminar, told her he runs 900 salons whereas she runs just 1. Then, to humiliate her further, he called her on stage & spit in her hair." In another clip, Gupta said, “Another clip has emerged in which the woman from the seminar shares her humiliating experience. She identifies herself as Pooja Gupta and says: “I am from Baraut and I run a beauty salon called Vanshika Beauty Parlour. I recently attended a seminar by Jawed Habib sir. He invited me to the stage for a haircut and misbehaved with me. He showed that if you do not have water, you can use saliva to cut hair. I did not get the haircut. I will rather get a haircut from the barber in my neighbourhood, but not from Jawed Habib."

In the video that had caused the uproar, the hairstylist was seen spitting on Gupta, who runs a beauty parlour. The incident took place during a training seminar at Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. The National Commission of Women has also gotten involved in the matter.

