Jaya Bachchan Defends Bollywood in Parliament, Sexist Trolls Ask Big B to ‘Tame’ His Wife

Amitabh Bachchan was trolled foe his wife's 'bad behaviour' after MP and actor Jaya Bachchan asked the government to defend Bollywood | Image credit: Reuters/Twitter

'Just because of a few people, you cannot tarnish the whole industry,' SP MP and actor Jaya Bachchan told the Parliament today.

Buzz Staff

On Tuesday, Samajwadi Party member and actress Jaya Bachchan raised the matter of the ongoing slander and drug allegations levelled by a few against the film industry. Bachchan demanded the government to provide protection and put a ban on the unending bashing being faced by members of Bollywood.

Her comments have unleashed a tweetstorm of sexism and all-too-familiar misogyny directed against the MP with many calling her a "shameless lady" and appealing to actor and her husband Amitabh Bachchan to reign in his wife.

Her comments came following the statement of actor and MP Ravi Kishan in Lok Sabha. "Just because of a few people, you cannot tarnish the whole industry... I was really embarrassed and ashamed that yesterday one our members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the industry, spoke against the film industry. Jis thaali me khaate hain usi me chched karte hain".

While Bachchan was lauded by several members of Bollywood for standing up for the industry in the face of baseless allegations the comment did not sit well with actor Kangana Ranaut who had been at the forefront of drug allegations against Bollywood.

Taking to social media, Ranaut slammed Bachchan, asking if she would say the same if her son Abhishek were to be found hanging, as a reference to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Ranaut's response further fueled the trolling and hate against Bachchan on social media, which started trending with hashtags like #JayaBachchan, #Jayaji and #gutter, the minute her speech in Parliament surfaced online.

"You agree that Jaya Bachchan is a shameless lady and a black spot in Parliament? Pls comment below and tell Amitabh Bachchan?" a Twitter user wrote, tagging both actors. Not just one, hundreds of Twitter users tagged Big B and asked him to "kindly tell your high-headed wife that this is not a monarchy".

Yet others questioned her contribution to India as a politician. Trolls also dredged up images of her daughter Shweta Bachchan-Nanda and called her a "druggie".

The vapid responses against Bachchan only go on to prove that despite being an actor and a politician, many in India will still judge a woman on the basis of whom she is married to. The subsequent trolling of Amitabh Bachchan for not being able to prove his dominance over his wife and shutting her up further proved the deeply patriarchal mindset that many in India propagate.

Nevertheless, Jaya Bachchan has been receiving lots of love and support from the industry itself. Actor Tapasee Pannu and film director Abhishek Sinha praised Bachchan's speech and came out in support of her on social media.

