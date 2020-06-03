BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Jaya Bachchan is Trending on Twitter and Indians Are Confused. Here's the Truth

Jaya Bachchan is Trending on Twitter and Indians Are Confused. Here's the Truth

Why is Jaya Bachchan trending on Twitter?

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 3, 2020, 1:48 PM IST
Share this:

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan was trending on Twitter on Wednesday, much to the surprise of netizens as it seemed to be trending out-of-the-blues.

Usually, people trend on social media if they've said or done something that generates buzz or has triggered controversy or even on their birthdays! But none of that applies to Jaya Bachchan. So why was she trending? This question seemed to have struck a number of people.

One person seems to have got it right.

Bollywood’s power couple Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are celebrating 47 wonderful years of togetherness. The two got married on June 3, 1973. Big B even took to Twitter to share a beautiful throwback photo of their wedding day.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading