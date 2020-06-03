Jaya Bachchan is Trending on Twitter and Indians Are Confused. Here's the Truth

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan was trending on Twitter on Wednesday, much to the surprise of netizens as it seemed to be trending out-of-the-blues.
Usually, people trend on social media if they've said or done something that generates buzz or has triggered controversy or even on their birthdays! But none of that applies to Jaya Bachchan. So why was she trending? This question seemed to have struck a number of people.
After seeing #JayaBachchan in trending... pic.twitter.com/rKLxBYjRva— Shaswat Awasthi (@iShasAwasthi) June 3, 2020
Trending ?? #JayaBachchan pic.twitter.com/gyjiZU134x— Aneesh (@Aneeshlakhera3) June 3, 2020
#JayaBachchan is trending pic.twitter.com/QDJz7YAzkb— S (@shrutigaur__) June 3, 2020
Me and my friends @Akshays_Storm didn't know— ᴀᴅɪᴛyᴀ - ꜱʀɪᴠᴀꜱᴛᴀᴠ HBD -Suraj (@AdityaS_Indian) June 3, 2020
Why #JayaBachchan is Trending pic.twitter.com/wuyK5GgRyf
Any thing can happen in 2020 this is proof #JayaBachchan— pawan27nautiyal (@pawan27nautiyal) June 3, 2020
#JayaBachchan— Nam just a Man (@Justnaman2) June 3, 2020
Why she is trending on twitter more than Big B?
Thought the paparazzi broke into her house for a sec. #JayaBachchan— Khushi (@ActuallyKhushi) June 3, 2020
Indians are gone out of mind sometimes anything can be on india's twitter trending #JayaBachchan #Sambitpatra #samosa— Devil sidhu (@gurpisidhu) June 3, 2020
One person seems to have got it right.
If anyone is curious ... #JayaBachchan is trending coz of the bachan's anniversary pic.twitter.com/ISp5dvpbu6— Rose ✨ (@GulaabKaPhool) June 3, 2020
Bollywood’s power couple Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are celebrating 47 wonderful years of togetherness. The two got married on June 3, 1973. Big B even took to Twitter to share a beautiful throwback photo of their wedding day.
T 3550 - 47 years .. today .. June 3, 1973 .. !!— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 2, 2020
Had decided if 'Zanjeer' succeeded we, with few friends would go to London, first time, to celebrate ..
Father asked who you going with ?
When I told him who he said, you will marry her then go .. else you don't go ..
I obeyed ! pic.twitter.com/2l15GRMH6s