Jaya Bachchan is Trending on Twitter and Indians Are Confused. Here's the Truth

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan was trending on Twitter on Wednesday, much to the surprise of netizens as it seemed to be trending out-of-the-blues.

Usually, people trend on social media if they've said or done something that generates buzz or has triggered controversy or even on their birthdays! But none of that applies to Jaya Bachchan. So why was she trending? This question seemed to have struck a number of people.

One person seems to have got it right.

If anyone is curious ... #JayaBachchan is trending coz of the bachan's anniversary pic.twitter.com/ISp5dvpbu6 — Rose ✨ (@GulaabKaPhool) June 3, 2020

Bollywood’s power couple Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are celebrating 47 wonderful years of togetherness. The two got married on June 3, 1973. Big B even took to Twitter to share a beautiful throwback photo of their wedding day.