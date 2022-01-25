Jayant Yadav Apologised to His Stepmother on ODI Debut, Reason Will Leave You Teary-eyed

Jayant Yadav, an Indian all-rounder, found a place in the playing XI after a wait of nearly 6 years in the third and final ODI against South Africa on Sunday. The contest was a nail-biter, one that saw India short by only 4 runs after home side South Africa set a target of 288 on the board. Yadav, who was playing his second ODI for Team India, did not find much success with either the bat or the ball. The 31-year-old was dismissed for 2 after returning with the bowling figures of 10-0-53-0. His rare inclusion in the side, however, brought back the memories of the day of his India debut in 2016 against New Zealand in Visakhapatnam. This match, in particular, made headlines as the Indian cricketers sported jerseys with the name of their mothers printed on the back, reported Cricket Country.

While India ended up thrashing the Kiwis by 190 runs, thereby winning the ODI series 3-2, it was a video of Yadav apologising to his stepmother that won hearts over. Fast forward to 2022 following his second ODI appearance against South Africa, the all-rounder’s sweet apology to his mom resurfaced on social media.

The cricketer had wished to have two names printed on the back of his jersey, one of his late biological mother and the other, his stepmother, who raised him after the former perished in a plane crash, noted Cricket Country. Following a mix-up that led to the printing of only his biological mother’s name on the jersey, Yadav issued a clarification.

“My mom Laxmi is no more. But I want to give a message to my mother Jyoti sitting at home, she must be really anxious right now," Yadav said post-match before adding, “Mom, I’m really sorry the name I don’t know what happened.. some mix-up.. but don’t worry you are always here."

A video from the match was also shared by the official Twitter account of BCCI back in 2016.

Jayant Yadav made his debut in whites for India in the Test series against England in 2016. In just his third game, Jayant got his maiden hundred and became the first Indian to score a century at No.9 in Tests. Handy with both bat and ball, Jayant made his Ranji debut in 2011 at the ripe age of 21. Playing for Haryana against Gujarat on his debut, he scalped 6 wickets in the game to hand the former a comfortable victory. Some dry patches followed afterward but Jayant kept going and was soon reckoned to be an upcoming talent who had the appetite to play at the highest levels.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.