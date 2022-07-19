'Jazba Hona Chahiye': Specially-abled Man Selling Pav Bhaji in Mumbai Inspires Internet

The Internet is a place full of inspiring and all sorts of amazing stories. And now a video of a specially-abled man running a pav bhaji stall in Mumbai’s Malad has been doing rounds on the internet. While many saw it as a huge challenge, this man saw it as an opportunity to test his courage and determination. Choosing to live his life with dignity instead of begging, the man identified as Mitesh Gupta, has left the internet stunned with his positive attitude despite the difficulty.

The video tweeted by a user named Gurmeet Chadha, on July 16, shows Mitesh doing his daily chore only with his right hand. While posting the video, Gurmeet wrote in the caption, “Jazba hona chahiye. Mitesh Gupta runs a Pav Bhaji stall in Malad, Mumbai. Let’s do our bit.” The now-viral video opens by showing Mitesh firstly dragging his cart with one hand, and then chopping all the vegetables one by one. Then he sauteed those vegetables on his huge griddle to prepare the bhaji and added mashed potato in it with a few spices to enhance the flavour. After that, he can be seen packing the bhaji for the customer and preparing the pav on the same griddle.

Jazba hona Chahiye 👏 Mitesh Gupta runs a Pav Bhaji stall in Malad, Mumbai. Let’s do our bit ❤️ pic.twitter.com/58DKfrVrDl — Gurmeet Chadha (@connectgurmeet) July 16, 2022

Not only this, but he also kept hygiene in mind, as he can be seen wearing an apron and a mob cap. Needless to say, Mitesh has literally left the netizens inspired, as the comments section was flooded with amusing responses by the users. One user commented, “ Nothing is impossible for Humans, you should have the courage to do it. Inspiring.” Another wrote, “Good to see a person with no complaints, frustrations but only with a dream to prove he can do it and survive on own.” The video has taken the internet by storm, as so far it has garnered over four thousand likes.

