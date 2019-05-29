JCB is 'Truly Humbled' After Desis Make #JCBKiKhudayi Memes Viral
Noticing all the love and support the machine has unwittingly received overnight, the company, on Tuesday took over to Twitter to express their gratitude towards those who were digging JCB memes.
Reuters image.
If you have been away from the Internet and do not wish to dig up why it's all over social media, the equipment used for construction, demolition or excavation has been used by Indians to unearth old videos of JCB doing its job and bystanders simply watching it in amusement.
While YouTube contributed largely to the trend after screenshots of JCB videos at work started floating online, Twitterati had a field day and made #JCBKiKhudayi top trending topic on Twitter on Monday (27th May).
"We are truly humbled by the love shown for JCB in India today, with #JCBKiKhudai trending across the country! Thank you to our customers and fans for your enthusiasm and support!" the company responded to the viral trend in a tweet.
We are truly humbled by the love shown for JCB in India today, with #JCBKiKhudai trending across the country! Thank you to our customers and fans for your enthusiasm and support! With @JCBIndiaLtd, you can #ExpectMore. #JCBkikhudayi pic.twitter.com/4oGhCAqcyJ
— JCB (@JCBmachines) May 27, 2019
Earlier, confused Internet users had knocked the doors of Google to understand the bizarre trend. While others believed Sunny Leone had prophesied the meme three days ago in a tweet. As for the rest of the Internet, they were busy making memes.
😂 pic.twitter.com/hj05nGoVdp
— Manish ❁ (@Man_isssh) May 27, 2019
When ur watching JCB ki khudai and ur friend says "chalna subha se kya kam dhanda chodke ye dekh raha hai" pic.twitter.com/fjE8QdGENh
— Mask (@Mr_LoLwa) May 27, 2019
*JCB Exists*
Indians : pic.twitter.com/PIRcHKXhgQ
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 27, 2019
This vehicle has a separate fan base ♥#jcbkikhudayi pic.twitter.com/3Vcyl4Ne2B
— Vishal (@Sarcasticvj) May 28, 2019
World Cup captains waiting for #jcbkikhudayi #JCB pic.twitter.com/e9pLtdZPTr
— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) May 27, 2019
When your friend refuses to come with you to watch JCB ki khudaayi pic.twitter.com/d4YeLC5VO8
— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 28, 2019
Friend: Bhai, humare colony me JCB ki khudai ho rahi hai
Indians: pic.twitter.com/uXxq4OUqtF
— Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) May 27, 2019
When JCB is going out of my area#JCB pic.twitter.com/jc9hlMDVgj
— Nobita Nohara (@nobita__nohara) May 27, 2019
When you are dead but someone plays a #JCB video. pic.twitter.com/0hkj1NJbMT
— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) May 27, 2019
Gf- I'm home alone baby
JCB driver bf(at door after 30 mins)- pic.twitter.com/MtWFartkrp
— TMC goon🎭 (@thegirl_youhate) May 27, 2019
When you were offline for more than 18 hours and now all you can see on social media is "JCB ki Khudai" pic.twitter.com/jPllXmqxCc
— Nishant Saurabh (@dpressed_memer) May 27, 2019
She - he must be thinking about other women's.
Him- pic.twitter.com/Fj5OV0C9g5
— Mask (@Mr_LoLwa) May 27, 2019
Bulldozer watching JCB trending. pic.twitter.com/K9gFOCQj68
— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) May 27, 2019
This is what is -
Judicious and Cautious use of Brakes #JCB#DriveSafe#NagpurPolice pic.twitter.com/QAtJ5DbqTg
— NagpurCityPolice (@NagpurPolice) May 27, 2019
Everywhere! JCB!#jcb pic.twitter.com/NFKGekztKj
— RVCJ Media (@RVCJ_FB) May 27, 2019
Indian people enjoying JCB 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FtkuEoTwBR
— Amit Kumar (@AMIT_GUJJU) May 27, 2019
#JCB arrives for construction
Whole mohalla : pic.twitter.com/IM5Pu3bsz5
— SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) May 27, 2019
When JCB ki khudai is happening in your area but you have to go office pic.twitter.com/MDt0hUnRgp
— Bollywood Memers (@BollywoodMemers) May 27, 2019
#JCB #jcbkikhudayi
Interviewer: What are your Hobbies?
Me: pic.twitter.com/pyBp21JPN5
— Gourav Garg (@Pakka_Baniya) May 27, 2019
