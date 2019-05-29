Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

JCB is 'Truly Humbled' After Desis Make #JCBKiKhudayi Memes Viral

Noticing all the love and support the machine has unwittingly received overnight, the company, on Tuesday took over to Twitter to express their gratitude towards those who were digging JCB memes.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:May 29, 2019, 8:43 AM IST
JCB is 'Truly Humbled' After Desis Make #JCBKiKhudayi Memes Viral
Reuters image.
JCB has seen your memes and is "truly humbled" by the enthusiasm shown by desi netizens in the past 24 hours.

If you have been away from the Internet and do not wish to dig up why it's all over social media, the equipment used for construction, demolition or excavation has been used by Indians to unearth old videos of JCB doing its job and bystanders simply watching it in amusement.

While YouTube contributed largely to the trend after screenshots of JCB videos at work started floating online, Twitterati had a field day and made #JCBKiKhudayi top trending topic on Twitter on Monday (27th May).

Noticing all the love and support the machine has unwittingly received overnight, the company, on Tuesday, took over to Twitter to express their gratitude towards those who were digging JCB memes.

"We are truly humbled by the love shown for JCB in India today, with #JCBKiKhudai trending across the country! Thank you to our customers and fans for your enthusiasm and support!" the company responded to the viral trend in a tweet.


Earlier, confused Internet users had knocked the doors of Google to understand the bizarre trend. While others believed Sunny Leone had prophesied the meme three days ago in a tweet. As for the rest of the Internet, they were busy making memes.

























































