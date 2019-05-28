JCB is 'Truly Humbled' After Desis Make #JCBKiKhudayi Memes Viral, Thanks Indian Fans



We are truly humbled by the love shown for JCB in India today, with #JCBKiKhudai trending across the country! Thank you to our customers and fans for your enthusiasm and support! With @JCBIndiaLtd, you can #ExpectMore. #JCBkikhudayi pic.twitter.com/4oGhCAqcyJ

— JCB (@JCBmachines) May 27, 2019



When ur watching JCB ki khudai and ur friend says "chalna subha se kya kam dhanda chodke ye dekh raha hai" pic.twitter.com/fjE8QdGENh

— Mask (@Mr_LoLwa) May 27, 2019



This vehicle has a separate fan base ♥#jcbkikhudayi pic.twitter.com/3Vcyl4Ne2B

— Vishal (@Sarcasticvj) May 28, 2019



When your friend refuses to come with you to watch JCB ki khudaayi pic.twitter.com/d4YeLC5VO8

— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 28, 2019



Friend: Bhai, humare colony me JCB ki khudai ho rahi hai



Indians: pic.twitter.com/uXxq4OUqtF



— Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) May 27, 2019





When JCB is going out of my area#JCB pic.twitter.com/jc9hlMDVgj

— Nobita Nohara (@nobita__nohara) May 27, 2019



When you are dead but someone plays a #JCB video. pic.twitter.com/0hkj1NJbMT



— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) May 27, 2019





Gf- I'm home alone baby



JCB driver bf(at door after 30 mins)- pic.twitter.com/MtWFartkrp

— TMC goon🎭 (@thegirl_youhate) May 27, 2019



When you were offline for more than 18 hours and now all you can see on social media is "JCB ki Khudai" pic.twitter.com/jPllXmqxCc



— Nishant Saurabh (@dpressed_memer) May 27, 2019





She - he must be thinking about other women's.

Him- pic.twitter.com/Fj5OV0C9g5

— Mask (@Mr_LoLwa) May 27, 2019



Bulldozer watching JCB trending. pic.twitter.com/K9gFOCQj68



— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) May 27, 2019





Indian people enjoying JCB 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FtkuEoTwBR

— Amit Kumar (@AMIT_GUJJU) May 27, 2019



When JCB ki khudai is happening in your area but you have to go office pic.twitter.com/MDt0hUnRgp

— Bollywood Memers (@BollywoodMemers) May 27, 2019