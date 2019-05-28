Take the pledge to vote

»
2-min read

#JCBKiKhudayi: Why People Are Digging Up Videos of JCB Excavator To Make Memes

Why is #JCBKiKhudayi trending? People are poking fun at others watching videos of JCB videos digging.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:May 28, 2019, 8:09 AM IST
#JCBKiKhudayi: Why People Are Digging Up Videos of JCB Excavator To Make Memes
Why is #JCBKiKhudayi trending? People are poking fun at others watching videos of JCB videos digging.
Loading...
In the last 12 hours, you may have noticed a strange hashtag in the top trends on Twitter: #JCBKiKhudayi.

For a lot of us, it may have taken some time to figure out what this tag even meant, and why people were sharing pictures of excavators and memes of it.

Why #JCBKiKhudayi is still going trending comes from the fact that several people, especially Indians are watching videos of an 'JCB' excavator digging up the dirt.

A Twitter user found how there several million views on random videos of JCB excavators on YouTube.




A JCB excavator is the most common brand we're used to seeing on Indian roads when it needs digging, 'JCB' has almost become as synonymous with 'excavator' as 'Xerox' with 'photocopy,' almost replacing the word itself.

It isn't just YouTube views though, people in India usually crowd around to see these excavators in action no matter which part of the country you are in. The fact that it digs up dirt, is amusing to several people, as often you will see a entire gathering of people stopping and waiting to see what is happening.

Netizens, found their amusement hilarious, and the memes are a result of the phenomenon of going to see an ordinary machine doing its job.









































Even Sunny Leone wants in on the trend!





And perhaps for good reason?



