#JCBKiKhudayi: Why People Are Digging Up Videos of JCB Excavator To Make Memes
Why is #JCBKiKhudayi trending? People are poking fun at others watching videos of JCB videos digging.
Why is #JCBKiKhudayi trending? People are poking fun at others watching videos of JCB videos digging.
For a lot of us, it may have taken some time to figure out what this tag even meant, and why people were sharing pictures of excavators and memes of it.
Why #JCBKiKhudayi is still going trending comes from the fact that several people, especially Indians are watching videos of an 'JCB' excavator digging up the dirt.
A Twitter user found how there several million views on random videos of JCB excavators on YouTube.
JCB khudayi jokes are so subtle yet so funny. Apparently the jokes are about how jobless are people to watch JCB digging videos on YouTube with these videos getting millions of views 😁 pic.twitter.com/AGaIWl04kg— Monica (@TrulyMonica) May 27, 2019
A JCB excavator is the most common brand we're used to seeing on Indian roads when it needs digging, 'JCB' has almost become as synonymous with 'excavator' as 'Xerox' with 'photocopy,' almost replacing the word itself.
It isn't just YouTube views though, people in India usually crowd around to see these excavators in action no matter which part of the country you are in. The fact that it digs up dirt, is amusing to several people, as often you will see a entire gathering of people stopping and waiting to see what is happening.
Netizens, found their amusement hilarious, and the memes are a result of the phenomenon of going to see an ordinary machine doing its job.
Hey guys,— 🍼 (@Bauaa__) May 27, 2019
I'm luckiest person right now coz mere ghar se saamne #JCB se khudaai shuru hone wali h..
Jis jis ko dekhna h comment kro , mi location send kr dunga#jcbkikhudayi pic.twitter.com/r4ZyMLEtPA
JCB drivers to their gf -#jcbkikhudayi pic.twitter.com/fAQUNGTufh— Robin🌜🔥🔥🔥🔥🚩 (@nerdvana78) May 27, 2019
From whatever reaseach I did got to know that many random JCB digging videos on YT got over 25-30M+ views, so people are like making fun/memes of this wierd obsession of people 😂— SANATH (@Dude_Cricket) May 27, 2019
This is how JCB driver feel when they come to my mohalla. 😂😂#jcbkikhudayi pic.twitter.com/l4NWnlhTRE— Bihari tweets (@Bihari_Tweet) May 27, 2019
Wait for it😂#jcbkikhudayi pic.twitter.com/sGKG21E9qY— Gundya Bhau (@BhauGundya) May 27, 2019
When you cancel your Date so that you can watch #jcbkikhudayi #avengersendgame #Thanos pic.twitter.com/juqGr9kfUP— AyUsH ☯ (@SarcasticGupta) May 27, 2019
Friend: Bhai, humare colony me JCB ki khudai ho rahi hai— Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) May 27, 2019
Indians: pic.twitter.com/uXxq4OUqtF
Indian people enjoying JCB 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FtkuEoTwBR— Amit Kumar (@AMIT_GUJJU) May 27, 2019
When you are dead but someone plays a #JCB video. pic.twitter.com/0hkj1NJbMT— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) May 27, 2019
Only legends can get this..😂#jcbkikhudayi pic.twitter.com/ayrqogLja5— Mohd Sufiyan Ansari (@sufiyanism) May 27, 2019
When you get to know a jcb reached in your area #jcbkikhudayi pic.twitter.com/iXS4tZqFmh— Rahul (@imrahulrogers) May 27, 2019
Even Sunny Leone wants in on the trend!
Career change!? LOL 😜 pic.twitter.com/nNg6hbSq4w— Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) May 25, 2019
And perhaps for good reason?
Whoever says the JCB operator isn't entertaining show them this✌🏻#jcbkikhudayi pic.twitter.com/jFMTJJY8w6— KAUSTUBH MANATKAR (@cos2bh_writes) May 27, 2019
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Record Number of Women Parliamentarians Elected, But Long Way to Go for Equal Representation
-
Monday 27 May , 2019
Marvel, DC, Netherrealm: The Three-Way Combat Game Showdown!
-
Monday 27 May , 2019
PM Modi’s Speech To BJP Workers in Varanasi. “Chemistry Has Triumphed Poll Arithmetic"
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I’m in a Very Exciting Phase of My Career, Says Tamannaah Bhatia on Two Back-to-Back Releases
- Internet Speed on Your 4G Connection is Dipping, According to Ookla Speedtest Global Index
- BCCI Ethics Officer Dismisses Conflict of Interest Charge Against Tendulkar
- Tom Holland Totally Spoiled Spider-Man Far From Home Storyline at an Event
- Fact Check: No, Sanath Jayasuriya Did Not Die While on a Visit to Canada
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s