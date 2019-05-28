Take the pledge to vote

Before #JCBKiKhudai, This Is How JCB's Excavator Has Always Been a Part of Our Lives

JCB has always been a part of your life, maybe even your childhood if you were a 90's kid.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

May 28, 2019
If you've been scrolling down any of your social media feeds today, you would definitely have noticed pictures of the the JCB excavator all over.

Along with the excavator, you must have seen these memes on it all over the Internet, and the trends that came with it: #JCBKiKhudayi and JCB memes.

While #JCBKiKhudayi is still going viral comes from the fact that several people, especially Indians are watching videos of an 'JCB' excavator digging up the dirt, and the memes are to poke fun at the people who watch these videos, JCB has always been part of our lives.

Remember your childhood when there would be a TV show which would show a whole construction crew and show about the machines that would help him?

Every 90's kid would know exactly what that meant: Bob the builder.

Bob the builder, which was a cultural phenomenon had several memorable characters: Bob, the iconic builder, Dizzy, an orange cement mixer, Roley, a steam roller, Lofty, a mobile crane and of course, Scoop, a loader cum excavator.

The show revolves around Bob and his group of anthropomorphised work vehicles; each character on the show, be it humans or machines, has a different persona which made them memorable.

Now Scoop, a bright yellow vehicle, was one of the jovial characters brightening up our TV screens. With catchphrases like "I can dig it", Scoop truly made construction activities seem a whole lot more fun.

Ever since the JCB memes began going viral on social media, we couldn't help but feel a strange sense of deja vu. Every time we watched the videos, this was all we could think of - jolly ol' Scoop traipsing around. Doesn't that ring a bell? Think about it, the JCB vehicles do resemble Bob's machine!

In fact, they even have the same colours!

Recently, JCB tweeted thanking desi fans for the sudden surge in popularity, claiming that they're truly humbled. Wonder what they have to say about the similarities with the iconic cartoon which formed an essential part of our childhood!
