Jealous Doggo Won't Let His Human Hug His Girlfriend, Wants Him All to Himself

Animals are known to be capable of loving humans unconditionally, especially dogs. But some dogs can be more possessive than others. In a video that has been going viral on social media, a pet golden retriever by the name of ‘Sterling’ can be seen getting upset when he sees his human hugging their human partner.

The video was shared on the Instagram page of Sterling, the Canadian golden retriever who lives in Toronto and has over 262K followers on the photo sharing platform. In the adorable video, Sterling can be seen jumping on the couch where his human was higging his partner. The jealous dog does nor look happy with the cuddling and breaks the duo up.

“There’s me and only me bro," Sterling’s video was captioned. As an afterthought, the dog added, “I love her really" along with a heart emoji.

Shared some 13 hours ago, the post has already garnered over 13,000 likes and counting. Dog lovers across the platform couldn’t help but appreciate the video and identify with the dog’s behaviour.

Animals with social media pages are hugely popular on social media platforms and persuade netizens at a massive level. They, with their cute and adorable activities, are on pace to cash in. According to OnBuy Pets Supplies, 2020 was expected to be the year of the dog and the cat. Pet influencers trend massively across the web and are largely a national phenomenon, 12 of the 15 highest earners are said to be from the United States.