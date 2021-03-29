JEE Main Topper Mridul Agarwal Who Scored 100 Percentile Says Sundar Pichai is His Inspiration

JEE Main March topper Mridul Agarwal said that Google CEO Sundar Pichai was his inspiration. He said that he was motivated by Pichai’s journey from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (IIT-Kharagpur) to Silicon Valley. The National Testing Agency declared the results for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) March 2021 a few days ago. Out of over six lakh students who took the exam, as many as 13 students have stored 100 percentile. This is more double the number of 100 percentile holders as in the February attempt when six students had scored 100 percentile score. NTA has also released the category as well as the state-wise toppers list on its website.

Mridul Aggarwal from Rajasthan secured a 100 percentile in the March exam. He had scored 99.99 percentile in the February attempt.

He said that Pichai’s journey inspired him and he too wants to work in a top tech company or run his own start-up someday. Currently, he wises to pursue BTech in Computer Science from IIT Bombay. He will also be appearing for his CBSE exams this year. Mridul says that the Covid-19 pandemic was actually helpful as he got more time to study since he did not have to go to the coaching centre anymore. He attended the classes online. Now he wants to focus on preparing for the JEE Advanced exams.

A total of 61,9,638 applicants had registered for JEE Main in March 2021 exam. The exam was conducted in 13 languages in English, Hindi, Gujarati, Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu for the first time.

Kavya Chopra from Delhi has not only scored 100 percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 but she has also become the first-ever female candidate to get 300 out 300 marks in the engineering entrance exam. Chopra has improved her score from the February attempt in which she had got 99.9 percentile. She now is preparing for the IIT entrance exam – JEE Advanced 2021.

While she could have been eligible for JEE Advanced based on her 99.9 percentile score too, Chopra said, she was not satisfied with it and knew she could do better. A student from Allen coaching institute, Kota, Chopra now aims at studying computer science from IIT-Delhi or IIT-Bombay. In an interview with news18.com she said, “I love mathematics and computer science is the application of mathematics and is a financially stable career too.”