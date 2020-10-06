JEE Topper Wants to Skip IIT to Go to MIT, Indian Parents Flood Him With Advice on Twitter

Pune-based Chirag Falor topped the Joint Entrance Exam- Advanced, the results for which were published on Monday. He topped the entrance exam by scoring a massive 352 out of 396 and topped the exam among more than 1.6 lakh students. Falor, who is already a student at one of the most prestigious universities of the world - Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA had earlier also cracked the JEE Main and secured an all-India rank of 12.

He had even called the JEE as the toughest exam ever. Chirag went on to take admission at MIT in the US, one of the most prestigious tech institutions in the world. But the Pune boy still appeared for JEE Advanced because he felt that the JEE Advanced was tougher than even the MIT entrance.

Now, Falor has said that he will give up his seat at the IITs since he already is a student at MIT. Falor, who has been preparing for JEE since he was in Class 9 wishes to become a researcher in Astrophysics.

Twitter had a mixed bag of emotions when the news broke of Falor not staying at the IITs for his further education.

Good. Looks like he has read NEP 2020. Very soon there will be shitting syllabus on Veda, Yoga in IIT. — Debasish Paul (@ComradeDebasish) October 5, 2020

He knows one fine day IIT will face backlash like JNU. — Anup Agrawal (@anupagrawal23) October 5, 2020

Some were offended that Chirag chose to go to the US in spite of topping the exams and expressed their disappointment as such.

Desh ka education system dekhlo apna talent abb US me tax bharega aur usse aage le jaega. — Navin Singh Rajput (@Navinrajput45) October 5, 2020

Don't worry, we will make our nation great without taking his help. Keep your champ there. We don't need him. We will produce thousands of Excellent engineers who will build world class infrastructure, make excellent Machines. — Himanshu Srivastava (@raj_sri01) October 5, 2020

Great decision, this country is content with its chaiwallahas. Go and give it your best. — Pretzel (@pretzel_emoji) October 5, 2020

Another person decided to see it from a student's point of view and thought that anyone would ideally choose MIT over IIT if they got both opportunities.

People are blaming reservation for this. To be clear, there is nothing to blame. Who would choose IIT over MIT if they have the required resources? — Ani (@Minaminotaur) October 5, 2020

It's a choice amongst various institutions. MIT stands tall among world's top institutes and no wonder a person of his caliber chose it. India has to raise our institutions to that level in the coming decade. — Anil Padmanabhan🇮🇳🕉️🚩 (@anilp68) October 6, 2020

Why is his personal choice becoming news & fodder for ppl to give him unsolicited advice? — Shraddha (@shraddhs) October 5, 2020

Very wise. Paying taxes in the country is fruitless. This country doesn’t respect talent or honest taxpayers. Reservation, 30% taxes. Better pay in another country. — Shaktiman (@SryShktiman) October 5, 2020

The Pune boy had gotten admission in MIT in March but hadn't been able to go to the US due to the coronavirus lockdown and thus had stayed back and taking online classes.

Falor said he had prepared for the JEE for four years and did not want to waste his preparations. Speaking of the difference in he approach to the entrance tests and the education process, Chirag had said that MIT evaluates a candidate on personality and potential and checks how much one can leverage from opportunities. He also said he wishes to study Physics and Maths.

Falor had earlier told ANI how JEE is the toughest exam because there is time constraint in it. "MIT or any other US institutions doesn't have an entrance exam. First-year exams of some common classes of Physics & Maths in MIT are much easier than JEE Advanced. I'm planning to appear for JEE Advanced," he had said. He has earlier received the Bal Shakti Puraskar for 2020 and was praised by PM Narendra Modi.