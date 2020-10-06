BUZZ

3-MIN READ

JEE Topper Wants to Skip IIT to Go to MIT, Indian Parents Flood Him With Advice on Twitter

Falor had got the Bal Shakti Puraskar for 2020 and was praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Credit: PM Modi/twitter)

The Pune boy had gotten admission in MIT in March but hadn't been able to go to the US due to the coronavirus lockdown and thus had stayed back and taking online classes.

Buzz Staff

Pune-based Chirag Falor topped the Joint Entrance Exam- Advanced, the results for which were published on Monday. He topped the entrance exam by scoring a massive 352 out of 396 and topped the exam among more than 1.6 lakh students. Falor, who is already a student at one of the most prestigious universities of the world - Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA had earlier also cracked the JEE Main and secured an all-India rank of 12.

He had even called the JEE as the toughest exam ever. Chirag went on to take admission at MIT in the US, one of the most prestigious tech institutions in the world. But the Pune boy still appeared for JEE Advanced because he felt that the JEE Advanced was tougher than even the MIT entrance.

Now, Falor has said that he will give up his seat at the IITs since he already is a student at MIT. Falor, who has been preparing for JEE since he was in Class 9 wishes to become a researcher in Astrophysics.

Twitter had a mixed bag of emotions when the news broke of Falor not staying at the IITs for his further education.

Some were offended that Chirag chose to go to the US in spite of topping the exams and expressed their disappointment as such.

Another person decided to see it from a student's point of view and thought that anyone would ideally choose MIT over IIT if they got both opportunities.

Falor said he had prepared for the JEE for four years and did not want to waste his preparations. Speaking of the difference in he approach to the entrance tests and the education process, Chirag had said that MIT evaluates a candidate on personality and potential and checks how much one can leverage from opportunities. He also said he wishes to study Physics and Maths.

Falor had earlier told ANI how JEE is the toughest exam because there is time constraint in it. "MIT or any other US institutions doesn't have an entrance exam. First-year exams of some common classes of Physics & Maths in MIT are much easier than JEE Advanced. I'm planning to appear for JEE Advanced," he had said. He has earlier received the Bal Shakti Puraskar for 2020 and was praised by PM Narendra Modi.

