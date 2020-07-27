Jeep Bonnet as Classroom, MP Cop Tutors Underprivileged Child Who Wants to Be Like Him

The main job of police is to maintain law and order, but sometimes it goes beyond its line of duty to help people in need. During the coronavirus-induced lockdown, videos of policemen distributing food packets to the needy did rounds on the Internet.

Now, a policeman named Vinod Dikshit in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore is reportedly helping a 12-year-old boy, Raj, in realising his dream of becoming a cop.

Dikshit, a Station House Officer (SHO) in Indore’s Palasia, met Raj for the first time when he was patrolling during the COVID-19 lockdown, reported Indian Express.

"During the lockdown, I was patrolling the notorious area where the boy lives when he came up to me. He told me that he wants to become a police officer," said Dikshit.

The SHO said that the boy told him he wanted to study but could not join tuition because of financial constraints.

The cop does not teach Raj in any classroom or at home, but he gives the boy classes on streets in any well-lit area or sometimes on the bonnet of his jeep. Dikshit has been teaching Raj English and Maths for two months.

The boy’s father is a labourer and his grandfather a roadside vendor. Raj said that he was inspired by cops when he saw them working during the coronavirus lockdown. He added that then he resolved to become a policeman and approached the SHO.

This is not the first time that Dikshit is helping a student with his studies. The cop revealed that he had offered classes to many children when he was posted in Dhar and Ratlam.