'Jeet Ke Niklo': Here's Madhavan's Advice for a Twitter User Who Accused Him of Encouraging Youngsters to be Engineers

Not just with his films and acting, but R Madhavan seems to be winning hearts even with his words now.

The 3 Idiots actor made sure to give it back to a Twitterati with a fitting reply when he was held responsible for encouraging youth to be engineers.

On Sunday, a Twitter user named Shitiz Sinha took it to the social media app to blame Maddy for aspiring youths to be engineers after playing the character of an engineer in his debut Bollywood movie Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein.

The man took a screenshot of his Zomato’s delivery boy’s estimated reaching time and the profile, and tweeted, “@Zomato @ZomatoIN @zomatocare the person who delivered the food today, is an engineer, I hope and Pray he grows in your company, my best wishes to Sudharsan.

"@ActorMadhavan aapke chalte aadhe engg mein chale gaye, hope u know this and this isn’t a joke #RHTDM.”

Madahavan did not get offended by the blame and instead gave a life advice to the Twitter user. He replied, “Not my fault bro.. Gaya to main bhi tha.. 3 idiots mein and real life mein bhi... Sikendar bano.. Jeet ke niklo..”

Not just Madhavan, but delivery app Zomato also tweeted back to the user, writing, “Hi Shitiz! Every profession is a respectable profession and education is an important part of our society. Our delivery executives are our inspiration always! #DeliveryHeroes”

Other users gave fitting replies to the user, by writing:

Awwwww shooo cute!!!! @ActorMadhavan also acted in Sea Hawks none of you bother to Join @IndiaCoastGuard !!!!! Conveniently you joined engineering in hope of on site jobs thats it! Dont blame actor for this! — Suyog Vyawahare (@suyogvyawahare) July 10, 2019

How can he complete engineering in under graduation... It should be a graduation right .. @ZomatoIN is it some template issue..?On other note.. Not all engineering graduates lead a better life.. Hope this guy is doing part time job for earnings.. Salute him.. — sagar (@lnvsagar) July 8, 2019