Jeff and Lauren Lowe of Netflix’s 'Tiger King' Fame Give Up Their Exotic Animals

Jeff Lowe, who featured in Netflix miniseries Tiger King, has agreed to hand over all of his exotic animal collection after the Justice Department filed a civil complaint against him for manhandling the animals. They stated that he has not been taking care of the animals properly and have also accused him of inhumane treatment. Jeff and his wife Lauren are curators to a collection of more than 61 animals, which consist of porcupines, camels, lemurs, bobcats, ferrets, raccoons, and foxes. In August 2020, Jeff was accused of violating the Endangered Species Act and Animal Welfare Act which resulted him losing his license.

The department of Justice conducted three inspections in Tiger King Park, Thackerville – where the couple were housing dozens of animals. Post that, they confiscated around 46 tigers, seven lions, 15 lion-tiger hybrids and one jaguar. In a press release, the justice department announced that during these inspections, it was observed that Jeff was not able to stick to the standards of providing appropriate veterinary treatments, nutrition, and shelters that are proper for their size and can protect them from rough weathers. Jeff and Lauren were also found to be in contempt of court after they failed to abide by the court’s order of veterinary care that meets the mandates of Animal Welfare Act. In January, the Federal court inspected that 2 tiger cubs had died because of medical ignorance.

Last week, the Justice department declared that Jeff has abandoned the animals housed in Tiger King Park of their basic necessities, right and title.

Carole Baskin, founder and CEO, Big Cat Rescuer, was rather pleased to see Jeff having to give up the exotic animals that he was having the collection of. Speaking to KXII, Carole said that this marks a massive win for animal welfare advocates. More and more big cats are getting rescued from such small shelters where they are devoid of basic facilities. She said that it shows a step towards the right future where more animals will get back to their original habitat in a sanctuary and will not have to survive human-inflicted torture.

