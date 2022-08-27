Jeff Bezos’ $500 Million Mega-Yacht Quietly Towed Away Without Dismantling The De Hef Bridge

Jeff Bezos’ $500 million mega-yacht has been quietly relocated from the Oceanco shipyard in Alblasserdam where it was built to the Greenport yard in Rotterdam without dismantling of any bridge or a crowd of spectators.

The yacht was being constructed by the shipbuilding company Oceano in a shipyard in Alblasserdam, Netherlands. It was towed to its current location, which is only 24 miles away from the Oceano shipyard, before dawn on Tuesday in order to avoid catching the attention of the locals, according to the German magazine Der Spiegel.

A few months back, the billionaire had been at the receiving end of a lot of criticism for his 417-foot vessel known as Y721, not because of its hefty cost, but because a prominent bridge in the Netherlands called the De Hef had to be dismantled for the yacht to cross. This was because the yacht is going to have three masts upon its completion and it will become too tall for the bridge’s clearance which is about 131 feet.

Here is the video:

In February, Oceano had requested the city of Rotterdam to dismantle the De Hef, which is officially known as the Koningshaven Bridge, in order to allow Bezos’ vessel to pass through the city. The nearly 100-years old bridge is much loved by the locals and is considered an important landmark. Hence, it led to an outrage.

The angry Dutch locals had planned to throw rotten eggs on the superyacht once it was ready to pass. A man named Pablo Strörmann had created an event on Facebook titled ‘Throwing eggs at Jeff Bezos’ superyacht’ which was scheduled for June 1. The event’s description read, “Calling all Rotterdammers, take a box of rotten eggs with you and let’s throw them en masse at Jeff’s superyacht when it sails through the Hef in Rotterdam.” However, this event has now been removed from Facebook.

Hanco Bol, a Dutch yacht enthusiast with a YouTube channel called Dutch Yachting, uploaded a video on his channel of the yacht being towed away from one place to another.

“We never saw a transport going that fast,” Bol wrote in the caption of his video along with other details about the yacht as well as its relocation. He also confirmed that the De Hef bridge would stay intact much to the relief of the Hollanders.

