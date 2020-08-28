Jeff Bezos and His Uncanny Resemblance With 'Meme Man' Could Explain Amazon's Rising 'Stonks'

We are in an ensuing deadly pandemic. Coronavirus has shut shops. Businesses are in tatters. Unemployment is sky-high. Economies are doomed. Yet, there's one man who has sailed through the storm, and his rising stonks (intentional misspelling of stocks) are a testament.

Yes, we are talking about Amazon chief Jeff Bezos who, on August 26, became the first-ever individual to hit a net worth of $200 billion.

The e-commerce platform stonks (read: stocks) continued to soar even as the United States became the worst-affected country due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Bezos' net worth is more than Nike, McDonald’s and Pepsi, all three companies are valued between $139 billion and $191 billion, The Wrap's report said.

The reason behind such absurd accumulation of wealth could perhaps be because of Bezos' uncanny "resemblance" with the "meme man", a poorly drawn yet popular 3D figure int the meme world that highlights the growth in stocks with equally absurd words and misspellings.

This gem was spotted by a Twitter user, who shared the snapshots of Bezos and Meme Man alongside and it's a perfect match.

They’re literally the same pic.twitter.com/G2xzIUeilY — trent andrew (@trentandrewrld) August 27, 2020

Do you see it?

Jeff Stonkos pic.twitter.com/wJ4rJIcqyb — BSlick // Bobby Yarsulik (@BSlickComposer) August 27, 2020

Of course, this is all a joke but Bezos' net worth isn't.

Amazon's CEO and also the world's richest man is worth $204.6 billion as of August 27. He is $90 billion richer than Bill Gates, who is the world's second-richest person, currently worth $116.1 billion, as per a Forbes report.

Amazon stock has rallied nearly 80 percent since the beginning of 2020, adding that Bezos' roughly 11 percent stake in Amazon makes up more than 90 percent of his fortune.

The founder of Amazon also owns a major American newspaper Washington Post, an aerospace company, Blue Origin, and has a host of other private investments.

It is worth noting that Bezos would have hit the $200 billion mark earlier had he not gone through the world's biggest divorce settlement in 2019.

Bezos and wife MacKenzie Scott finalised their divorce on July 5 to the tune of a $38 billion settlement - the biggest divorce settlement in history.