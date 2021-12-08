Jeff Bezos Asked Amazon Job Applicant These Two Questions Before Hiring Her on Spot

The prospect of a job interview is enough to send one spiralling, and if the interviewer was one of the world’s richest and hotly debated men Jeff Bezos, one might find their brain turned into a pile of slush. That is not what happened with this bright former Amazon employee Ann Hiatt. She submitted her CV to Amazon back in 2002, without giving it much thought, as per a report by LAD Bible. She was interviewed by Bezos and ended up being hired on spot. While Amazon’s ethical practices have come under fire, the two interview questions that got Hiatt hired instantaneously could help anyone hoping for a career in corporate circles. Hiatt’s interview saga was nerve-wracking: first, a deluge of them with senior assistants of the company, then not hearing anything from Amazon from months and then going on to be interviewed for one final time. To top it off, she wasn’t even aware that this final show was going to be in front of Bezos.

Hiatt recounted the events in an article for CNBC Make It. “Bezos started the interview by promising that he was only going to ask two questions and that the first one would be a ‘fun’ brainteaser," she wrote. The first question asked Hiatt to estimate the number of panes of glass in the city of Seattle. Well, that doesn’t sound very fun, does it? Hiatt thought the same initially, before scrambling into action. Realising that this was a test of how her mind works, Hiatt estimated the population of Seattle and assumed that they would have a home, a workplace or school and a mode of transport, each of those things with glass window panes. That was how she got down to the math with Bezos, which he found to be about right.

The second question, in comparison, was tame and you may have been asked that in any type of job interview yourself. He asked her about her career goals next. Hiatt highlighted that she was eager to learn and push herself out of her comfort zone. And that was that. Hiatt was hired on the spot. “He gave me the open desk just three feet away from his own. It was the closest desk to him at the company," Hiatt wrote in the article.

