Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Flaunts 'Largest Space Window' in Face-off with Galactic

Space was once a place where only highly-trained astronauts visited to carry out complex space operations and explorations. But this is not the case anymore. Companies like Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic are offering a trip to space for “commoners.” However, these “commoners” are, in fact, the ultra-rich.

Recently, Blue Origin’s official Twitter handle posted a comparison between their trip to space with what Virgin Galactic is offering. The message intends to draw a clear line between the two services offered, with Blue Origin taking the lead in the comparison. The most notable thing that they’re boasting about is their windows.

From the beginning, New Shepard was designed to fly above the Kármán line so none of our astronauts have an asterisk next to their name. For 96% of the world’s population, space begins 100 km up at the internationally recognized Kármán line. pic.twitter.com/QRoufBIrUJ— Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 9, 2021

Termed as the “largest windows in space,” Blue Origin does know how to sell themselves because, let’s be honest, a trip to space has to be all about the view. The New Shephard Capsule that the company is using will have windows with the dimensions 42” x 28”, while the Virgin Galactic has the standard aeroplane-sized windows.

Let’s take a look at some more differences:

Blue Origin will have their passengers sit atop a rocket in their New Shephard Capsule, while the Virgin Galactic will use a “high altitude airplane.” Blue Origin claims to fly above the Karman Line, the internationally-recognized boundary of space, i.e., 100 km, while the Virgin Galactic will fly to a height of 80 km. Blue Origin also claims to have minimal impact on the ozone layer while mentioning a high impact of the Virgin Galactic’s flight.

By the looks of it, the medium of transportation of the two companies does look different, but it is still too early to decide whether one trip will be better than the other. Those who are spending an enormous amount of money to taste the heavens for the summer will determine which one takes the crown here. Virgin Galactic took off with its owner Richard Branson on July 11, and Blue Origin is set to depart on its journey, with its owner, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, on July 20.

