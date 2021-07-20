Before Space Mission, Jeff Bezos Asks Crew to 'Sit Back, Relax, Absorb the View'

Jeff Bezos and 3 Blue Origin crew members are all set to jet off into space on Tuesday. Bezos is being accompanied by his brother Mark, 82-year-old aviation pioneer Wally Funk and teenager Oliver Daemen. Bezos’s capsule is entirely automated and will fly out nine days after British businessman Richard Branson went aboard his company Virgin Galactic’s rocket plane.

Bezos and his crew members took time out to appear on CBS Morning Show and while announcing they all were very excited to be going to space, Bezos also told his fellow crew members to just “sit back, relax, look out of the window, just absorb the view outside."

Bezos’s rocket and the crew capsule, named New Shepard is to reach a higher altitude than Branson’s flight although the duration will be shorter, about 10 minutes. The space mission will take off from a launch site at Van Horn in Texas. Bezos added that the rocket will be in zero gravity for about four minutes.

Show host Gayle King in a chat with Bezos and his crew also mentioned how before taking off on his flight, Richard Branson had asked his crew to sit back and relax and enjoy the view. She asked if Bezos and crew will also be doing something similar. To which the Amazon founder replied in the affirmative.

“Yes, I think we are going to do that. Yes. Taking that moment of quiet to do that is going to be an important part of the journey."

Blue Origin’s 60-foot rocket will hurtle towards space at three times the speed of sound before separating from the crew capsule and returning for an upright landing. It will cross the Karman Line, 100 kilometres above, from where the limit of the space starts. The passengers will experience three to four minutes of weightlessness, before their capsule parachutes onto the desert 10 minutes after.

Blue Origin has described it as the ‘experience the flight of a lifetime’.

