Billionaire Jeff Bezos Donated Rs 704 Crores to Charity, Internet Feels It's 'Too Little'

One Twitter user even wrote, "If you made $50,000 per year this is the equivalent of giving away $45."

Trending Desk

Updated:November 26, 2019, 3:51 PM IST
Billionaire Jeff Bezos Donated Rs 704 Crores to Charity, Internet Feels It's 'Too Little'
The world's richest person Jeff Bezos recently announced that he has donated USD 98.5 million to 32 organisations across US to help homeless families.

Posting the news on Twitter, he captioned it "Excited to announce this year's Bezos Day One grants. Thank you to these 32 organizations in 23 states working to end homelessness. I recently spent time with the amazing team at Community of Hope in Washington, D.C. – one of last year’s grantees."

According to the Bezos Day One Fund website, this year's 32 recipients from 23 states will receive donations amounting to USD 98.5 million starting from USD 1.25 million to USD 5 million.

While it does seem like a lot for organisations looking to better the situation for the homeless, not everyone is happy with what Bezos is doing. Why? This is despite the fact that they are receiving more money to further their charitable forays.

Turns out people are not happy with the amount the world's richest man has donated. A number of people have pointed out that in proportion to his vast wealth, what he is donating is a tiny amount.

A number of people have taken to social media to point out that the amount Bezos is donating is nothing compared to the immense wealth he has. While one Twitter user revealed that Bezos has "donated 0.1% of his wealth," another user posted that "98 million is a pittance" and "a tax write off" for Bezos.

One Twitter user even wrote, "If you made $50,000 per year this is the equivalent of giving away $45."

However, there were those who stuck up for Bezos and his donation. While one person wrote that "there will always be haters," another person posted that people who are picking at Jeff Bezos, need to "Re Evaluate Their Life."

Guess that no matyter what you do, there will be someone who's expectations you will always fall 'short' of.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
