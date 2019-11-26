Billionaire Jeff Bezos Donated Rs 704 Crores to Charity, Internet Feels It's 'Too Little'

The world's richest person Jeff Bezos recently announced that he has donated USD 98.5 million to 32 organisations across US to help homeless families.

Posting the news on Twitter, he captioned it "Excited to announce this year's Bezos Day One grants. Thank you to these 32 organizations in 23 states working to end homelessness. I recently spent time with the amazing team at Community of Hope in Washington, D.C. – one of last year’s grantees."

Excited to announce this year's Bezos Day One grants. Thank you to these 32 organizations in 23 states working to end homelessness. I recently spent time with the amazing team at Community of Hope in Washington, D.C. – one of last year’s grantees. https://t.co/Lfy5LUWT99 pic.twitter.com/L0JeDUrjAY — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) November 21, 2019

According to the Bezos Day One Fund website, this year's 32 recipients from 23 states will receive donations amounting to USD 98.5 million starting from USD 1.25 million to USD 5 million.

While it does seem like a lot for organisations looking to better the situation for the homeless, not everyone is happy with what Bezos is doing. Why? This is despite the fact that they are receiving more money to further their charitable forays.

Turns out people are not happy with the amount the world's richest man has donated. A number of people have pointed out that in proportion to his vast wealth, what he is donating is a tiny amount.

A number of people have taken to social media to point out that the amount Bezos is donating is nothing compared to the immense wealth he has. While one Twitter user revealed that Bezos has "donated 0.1% of his wealth," another user posted that "98 million is a pittance" and "a tax write off" for Bezos.

One Twitter user even wrote, "If you made $50,000 per year this is the equivalent of giving away $45."

Jeff Bezos gave almost $100 million to aid the homeless. Major story, but he's worth around $100 billion. He donated 0.1% of his wealth. If you were worth $100,000, the same percentage would be $100. No headlines for you! #JeffBezos #TaxTheRich — Morris W-B (@morsel65) November 23, 2019

#JeffBezos gave away 98 million?!!!? A man who can end world hunger today and still be a billionaire?!? 98 million is a pittance (also a tax write off) — Eden “Fulano” Fesi (@DanTresOmi) November 23, 2019

If you made $50,000 per year this is the equivalent of giving away $45. pic.twitter.com/yBAeL7ExRV — Eat The Rich (@EatTheRichPod) November 23, 2019

Jeff Bezos could buy a $150,000 house for every homeless person in America and still have almost $20 BILLION in personal wealth — Carl Gibson (@crgibs) November 23, 2019

However, there were those who stuck up for Bezos and his donation. While one person wrote that "there will always be haters," another person posted that people who are picking at Jeff Bezos, need to "Re Evaluate Their Life."

Perfect example of whatever you do, there will always be haters. You could cure cancer and people would say why didn’t you cure AIDS. Social media is a very toxic place. #JeffBezos pic.twitter.com/NJWe0Frcph — عبدالرحمان (@itschaatouf) November 23, 2019

Anybody Picking At #JeffBezos Really Need to Re Evaluate Their Life💯 That Man Has No Obligations To Do Anything For Anybody He Doesn’t Want To.💯 He Gave Almost 100 Million To The Homeless Which Is More Than Good Enough When In Reality Y’all Pass Up The Homeless Everyday — ✝️Seed (@Turn1pseed) November 25, 2019

All I'm saying is that you cant complain on how much #JeffBezos donated👀... "be the change you want in the world" and stop judging others on how they decide to give back(.) — Nova (@nova_photograph) November 26, 2019

All I'm saying is that you cant complain on how much #JeffBezos donated👀... "be the change you want in the world" and stop judging others on how they decide to give back(.) — Nova (@nova_photograph) November 26, 2019

Guess that no matyter what you do, there will be someone who's expectations you will always fall 'short' of.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.