Jeff Bezos Drags Non-existent Edit Button as Elon Musk, Twitter on Rocky Water

Jeff Bezos seems to have dragged Twitter’s non-existent Edit button amid Elon Musk’s jolt to the company. Bezos was responding to a tweet comparing usage of slide decks as opposed to written memos by organisations for their internal communications. Bezos’ reply had a typo in it: “Slide decks hide can shallow thinking. Narratively structured memos are harder to write because they require better thinking. It’s worth it," he wrote. He followed it up with, “Help me out. How do I edit a typo on twitter? Oh right…" The demand for the Edit button has been a long-pending one for Twitter.

Help me out. How do I edit a typo on twitter? Oh right…— Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) May 13, 2022

Great. So now you're buying Twitter to "fix" typos.Why not just feed people? Or pay taxes to feed people? — Moriko Gray (@MorikoGray) May 13, 2022

I can understand though why there is no edit button yet. The idea is that a tweet should not be changed after it was already liked by other people. A small edit could change a tweet completely and then those people might not like it any more.— Benjamin Rifert (@Iloverefugees1) May 13, 2022

I'm doing laundry now but I'll give it some thought— Lory Masters 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈Chairbabe (@lorymasters) May 14, 2022

by letting your employees unionize— Marisa Kabas (@MarisaKabas) May 13, 2022

Edit buttons are for LinkedIn.This is the streets out here. Roll with the punches. — CRITIQ (@therealcritiq) May 13, 2022

You treat your workers better and everyone accepts the small mistakes.— Kim Masters (@kimmasters) May 13, 2022

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has explained in detail regarding the recent leadership changes in the microblogging site’s team and said he still expects the deal with Elon Musk to sail through. In a long thread on Twitter posted on early Saturday, Agrawal said a lot has happened in the company over the past several weeks, and while he had not yet said anything publicly about it, he would speak now. Parag Agrawal’s long thread came soon after he fired two top executives of Twitter, and incidentally Elon Musk said the Twitter takeover deal was put on hold.

Elon Musk on Friday put his $44-billion deal for Twitter Inc temporarily on hold, citing pending details in support of calculation that spam and fake accounts indeed represent less than 5% of users. Shares of the social media company fell 17.7% to $37.10 in premarket trading, their lowest level since Musk disclosed his stake in the company in early April and subsequently made a “best and final" offer to take it private for $54.20 per share.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.