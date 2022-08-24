Jeff Bezos' First Job Listing for Amazon as a Start-up From 1994 Goes Viral

Internet often brings up old posts and videos, and one such throwback happened recently when an image of an old job listing posted by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos surfaced online. Back in 1994, Bezos began his start-up Amazon.com in a garage in Seattle. Prior to this, he worked at the hedge fund giant D.E. Shaw. After originally pitching his idea of an online bookstore to his former boss, who showed no interest in his creation, Bezos resigned from his job to pursue his vision. Today, Bezos is one of the top 10 richest people on the planet. The journey wasn’t easy but Jeff Bezos’ burning passion did not let him give up on his dream. Now, the first job listing advertisement by the business tycoon for his e-commerce company has gone viral.

It is sure by the job description that Bezos was looking to hire someone who could design and build complex systems in one-third time. A degree in Computer Science was a necessity along with ‘top-notch communication skills’.

“Familiarity with web servers and HTML would be helpful but is not necessary. Expect talented, motivated, intense, and interesting co-workers. Must be willing to relocate to the Seattle area (we will help cover moving costs). Your compensation will include meaningful equity ownership.” read the job listing.

In the end, Bezos made it clear that he is an ‘equal opportunity employer. Moreover, an inspiring quote from Alan Kay – “It’s easier to invent the future than to predict it,” concluded the job advertisement. The date of the job listing revealed that it was exactly 28 years ago this month when the journey of Amazon began. Take a look at the job listing below:

The job listing has minted over 8500 likes on the micro-blogging site, leaving a barrage of users to share their vivid reactions. One user said, “The ‘meaningful equity ownership’ was probably indeed meaningful later on.”

Many wondered who was the person that Bezos hired.

A netizen thought about all the C++ developers who ignored the job posting just because Amazon was a start-up at the time, “I wonder how many ‘extremely talented’ C++ developers passed on this, like, ‘yeah right, another startup. no thanks.’”

Originally, Amazon began by selling books but it has now become a one-stop online shop for arguably everything that exists in the world. Be it whole foods, clothes, or stationary, Amazon is now one of the world’s largest retailers.

