Jeff Bezos Spoke About 'Fragile Earth' After Trip to Space and Internet Combusted Collectively

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos flew into Glasgow COP26 summit in a private jet and pledged $2 billion to protect the environment through the Bezos Earth Fund. The hypocrisy of this entire act is not lost on us or the internet. Since private jets transport fewer people, it’s considered more harmful for the planet. He addressed the climate conference and talked about the importance of stopping deforestation and making Amazon carbon-neutral by 2040. His ‘hollow’ promises were met with scathing criticism online as Amazon, ironically, has been called out multiple times for its destructive impact on the environment. Amazon’s carbon footprint has reportedly increased every year since 2018, emitting 60 million metric tonnes of CO2 in 2020. Bezos’ investment in a space race with billionaires of the world and allegations of tax evasion were also pointed out by Twitterati.

Apparently Jeff Bezos has told delegates at Cop26 that his trip to space made him realise how “finite and fragile” the Earth is.He had to spend US$5.5B to figure this out? — Cam_Walker (@Cam_Walker) November 3, 2021

This is such a fucking sham. It’s a disgrace this maniac can speak at #COP26 Every environmental organization that takes money from @JeffBezos should be ashamed of themselves. Yes. Looking at you @100isNow @MarkRuffalo @NRDC @EnvDefenseFund @nature_org https://t.co/MdGw9JK3Gr — Josh Fox #BanFrackingNow (@joshfoxfilm) November 3, 2021

Update from #COP26 day 3 as negotiators occur:Today Jeff Bezos held a panel about the climate crisis. Jeffery BAEZOS, the surrogate father of modern day capitalism. The word justice is literally a joke here because nothing about COP is just.— Ayisha (@Ayishas12) November 3, 2021

And here he is. @JeffBezos tells #COP26 that 'when I was in space' earlier this year he realised just how thin the globe's atmosphere was.Think he forgot to mention just how many fossil fuels he spent getting into space. pic.twitter.com/PdGeXmW5FC— Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) November 2, 2021

Jeff Bezos, the world's second richest man, is at #COP26.Amazon has a carbon footprint larger than most countries, while dodging taxes that could be spent tackling climate change. It allegedly threatened workers who spoke out about its ties to fossil fuels. He's a hypocrite. — Nadia Whittome MP (@NadiaWhittomeMP) November 2, 2021

Bezos apparently had a late realisation about Earth’s state of affairs and had to take a $5 billion space trip for the same. “Looking back at Earth from up there the atmosphere seems so thin, the world so finite and so fragile. We must conserve what we still have, we must restore what we’ve lost and we must grow what we need to live without degrading the planet for future generations,” he said in his COP26 speech.

"Nature gives us life. It is beautiful but it is also fragile. I was reminded of this in July when I went into space." Jeff Bezos.That's Cop26's Marie Antoinette moment.— Tim Stanley (@timothy_stanley) November 2, 2021

Jeff Bezos flew in his private jet to COP26 and is funding a climate-damaging private space race.The Billionaire class that caused this climate crisis won't solve it. Instead of letting Bezos address COP26, he should be hit with a Wealth Tax to fund a global Green New Deal. — Richard Burgon MP (@RichardBurgon) November 2, 2021

While you’re busy at home turning off lights and keeping your thermostat down, Jeff Bezos's $65m Gulf Stream just lead a parade of 400 private jets into #COP26.WE are the joke they’re LAUGHING at!!! — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) November 1, 2021

Really? in 2020 Amazon shipped 4.2 billion cardboard packages with expected growth of 20% in 2021. Cardboard, made from trees and directly responsible for massive environmental damage in the process. I will take no lectures on the environment from Jeff Bezos.#COP26 https://t.co/5Pc0G88kfc — Bernie's Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) November 2, 2021

What’s Jeff Bezos doing at the COP26 He’s part of the problem Fella just needs to stop yeeting people up into space Oh and pay his fucking taxes — Selina j ⚒ (@OfSelina) November 2, 2021

Jeff Bezos is one minute firing rockets up into space and the next minute lecturing us on how to save the planet. The chutzpah of this hypocrite is breathtaking.#COP26— Catherine (@catherine___c) November 3, 2021

Not just Bezos, other world leaders also jetted into the climate summit using a total of 400 private flights according to Sunday Mail, which was ridiculed online.

They are laughing at you. The 400 private jets used by world ‘leaders’ to get to #COP26 pumped out 13,000 tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere, yet they want you to stop eating meat, to stop going on holiday, to buy a new electric car, & to spend thousands of pounds on new boilers. pic.twitter.com/Phj1wpQvKJ— Matthew Firth (@MatthewPFirth) November 1, 2021

Every world leader or dignitary that arrives to @COP26 by private jet is an eco-hypocrite. Fact.— Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) October 31, 2021

Incidentally, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, who was also at COP26, celebrated his 66th birthday recently on a superyacht in Turkey with Bezos and other guests. They were slammed for speeches on combating climate change, against the backdrop of the massive carbon emissions from the superyacht and the chopper used to ferry the invitees.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.