Jeff Bezos Gets His Unlimited Soft-serve Ice-cream Machine at LA Home

Jeff Bezos, the founder of e-commerce giant Amazon, recently bought and installed an unlimited soft-serve ice-cream machine at his residence. In an Instagram post last week, ice-cream firm CVT Soft Serve said that they just “did an ice cream delivery to a guy that now has CVT on tap in his house 24/7.⁣ Thank you Jeff Bezos for being our first residential #CVTeeny client." The post includes a photo of CVT Soft Serve founder, Joe Nicchi.

For the unversed, the CVTeeny, which looks like a minitruck, is a soft-serve ice cream machine by CVT Soft Serve. The machine comes with a customised “licence plate" on the front that looks like a food truck. As per the company’s website, CVTeeny serves chocolate, vanilla, and twist soft-serve. In CVT’s Instagram photograph, it appears that Bezos has installed the machine at his Beverly Hills villa, Los Angeles.

The person, who made his fortune from e-commerce giant Amazon Inc, could have easily had his own personal superior frozen delicacies, but he went with soft-serve. Bezos has previously shown that he can’t resist the taste of soft-serve ice cream.

In 2019, Bezos was photographed with two of his children at Milk Bar, a dessert restaurant and bakery in New York City, where he ordered the restaurant’s famous Cereal Milk ice cream. Now, with his new ice-cream machine serving soft-serves endlessly, Bezos will no longer have to venture out for it.

In 2019, Jeff Bezos and his wife Mackenzie Scott divorced each other after 25 years of marriage. Bezos transferred 25% of his Amazon stake to Mackenzie, which was 4% of the company, making her one of the world’s richest women.

Other billionaires such as Warren Buffet are also popular for their odd diets, including eating ice cream for breakfast, having a lot of McDonald’s, and drinking Coke constantly.

