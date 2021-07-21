Jeff Bezos Gets Roasted After Space Flight, Compared to 'Dr Evil' from Austin Powers

World’s richest man Jeff Bezos made history on Tuesday when he blasted off from the West Texas desert aboard his company Blue Origin’s New Shepard launch vehicle for a suborbital flight. Bezos spent a few minutes in space along with his three crewmates and then celebrated with his family following the touchdown as Blue Origin tweeted, “Capsule, touchdown! Welcome home to #NewShepard’s first astronaut crew. A truly historic day."

While it was quite a historic day, netizens could not hold back from posting some hilarious memes and reactions to Bezos’ space adventure. While Bezos was earlier compared with Lex Luthor, the famous DC Comics supervillain, this time he has been compared with Dr. Evil from the movie Austin Powers.

I posted this meme on the wrong day #JeffBezos #BlueOrigin pic.twitter.com/8E88tSLfXP— Open Mind Integration (@OpenMindHC) July 20, 2021

Jeff Bezos has legit turned into Dr. Evil. pic.twitter.com/9EKPs3Hzys— Wonx316 🇹🇿 (@wonx316) July 20, 2021

We were all too preocuppied with calling Jeff Bezos "Lex Luthor" that we didn't see the Dr. Evil picture forming before our eyes, pic.twitter.com/oI0xI4DHOw— Karn EX (@Karn_EX) July 20, 2021

“I want to thank every Amazon employee, and every Amazon customer, because you guys paid for all this.” - Jeff Bezos pic.twitter.com/nTYcGiJ803— Dr. Elle (@hartman_gabby) July 21, 2021

Amazon employees now that Jeff Bezos is in space 😂 #doge pic.twitter.com/457RXmQOKt— stonkbaby ✪ (@stonkbaby) July 21, 2021

Some people took the opportunity to take a dig at his divorce settlement.

$200 millionThe amount of money Jeff #Bezos just donated publicly after stepping off his rocket ship. $2.7 BILLION The amount McKenzie Scott (his ex-wife) has donated this year without making a public announcement. pic.twitter.com/Ot3HMywWqQ — Tokyo Sand (@DHStokyo) July 21, 2021

hard to imagine a better divorce outcome than getting 50 billion dollars and then your ex literally leaves the planet— muscle skoals (@MuscleSkoals) July 19, 2021

The billionaire was joined by his brother Mark Bezos, pioneering female aviator Wally Funk, 82, and recent high school graduate Oliver Daemen on this flight.

