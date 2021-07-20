Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend to Trip Cost, What Indians are Searching Before Space Flight

World’s richest man, Jeff Bezos, along with brother Mark, 82-year-old aviation pioneer Wally Funk and teenager Oliver Daemen are all set to jet off to space on Tuesday. The crew will take off aboard New Shepard, a suborbital capsule and rocket system built by his space company Blue Origin. As the news of the launch went around, it was normal for people to search for the details about the launch as well as to know more about the billionaire himself. However, the last 24-hour search history in India when you google ‘Jeff Bezos’ reveals a bizarre fact.

Amidst the anticipation of New Shepard’s launch, one of the top search queries in India is ‘Jeff Bezos girlfriend image’. Yes, you read that right. Along with this, Indians are also searching for the cost of this trip to space.

Bezos is currently in a relationship with Lauren Sanchez. According to Business Insider, Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s relationship surfaced shortly after the announcement that he and former wife MacKenzie Scott filed for a divorce.

Sanchez started her career as a news reporter and anchor and has hosted shows like ‘So You Think You Can Dance’. She also founded her aerial filming company called Black Ops Aviation in 2016.

Bezos’s Sunday flight to space will last about 11 minutes from takeoff to landing and will kick off from Blue Origin’s facilities at a remote plot of land near Van Horn, Texas, which is about two hours from El Paso.

Blue Origin’s 60-foot rocket will hurtle towards space at three times the speed of sound before separating from the crew capsule and returning for an upright landing. The passengers will experience three to four minutes of weightlessness, before their capsule parachutes onto the desert 10 minutes after. Ahead of the flight, told his fellow crew members to just “sit back, relax, look out of the window, just absorb the view outside."

