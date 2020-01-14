Jeff Bezos Has Been Called 'Cheap' for Donating Just Rs 4.8 Crore to Australian Bushfire Crisis

Jeff Bezos, one of the richest people in the world and CEO of Amazon, has donated 1 million AU for the Australian bushfire crisis which have already killed at least 27 people and more than a billion animals over the last few weeks.

Bezos, who is worth $117 billion, donated only 1 million Australian dollars, which can roughly be translated to 4.8 crores in INR or 690,000 dollars in US currency. He confirmed the donation in an Instagram post where he wrote, "Our hearts go out to all Australians as they cope with these devastating bushfires. Amazon is donating 1 million AU dollars in needed provisions and services. Find more about it and learn how customers can help as well."

While Australia, which is still trying to heal from the devastating fires, has been receiving countless such donations from stars around the world, people feel that this meagre donation from Amazon is not enough and that Bezos isn't quite doing his bit. Some even called him "cheap", and said that this is equivalent to donating nothing at all.

Let's put this in perspective . Nick Cave donated $500,000 and Jeff Bezos donated $690,000 pic.twitter.com/dYAltFe0OW — Ryan (@daftpuck) January 12, 2020

There are celebrities donating millions to fight this thing, enormous portions of their net worth. And yet, Jeff Bezos is throwing $690k at this.That would be like someone making $60k annually and throwing 38 cents in the bucket. — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) January 12, 2020

That's equivalent to 0.00063% of Jeff Bezos's personal wealth. https://t.co/hVVyUp8LGR — Byron Kaye (@byronkaye) January 13, 2020

Jeff Bezos is worth ~$116 billion. This is approximately 0.00059% of his fortune. If you had $50,000, this would be the equivalent of donating less than $30. And winning headlines for it https://t.co/IzQlCMMozh — Brian Merchant (@bcmerchant) January 12, 2020

Amazon Australia made over $1B last year—but paid only $20M in taxes (2% tax rate) by exploiting loop holes.If Amazon paid Australia’s 30% corp tax, it woulda paid $300M in taxes—ie 435X more than the $690K its giving as charityTAXATION > PHILANTHROPYhttps://t.co/Bn1xrKxEgM — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) January 13, 2020

This is not the first time Bezos has drawn flak for donating too little. In November last year, he donated Rs 704 crore to charity. In fact, tennis player Serena Williams seemed to do more than Bezos - she won the WTA Auckland Classic and donated her US$43,000 winner's cheque to the Australian bushfire relief fund.

