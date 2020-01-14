Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

Jeff Bezos Has Been Called 'Cheap' for Donating Just Rs 4.8 Crore to Australian Bushfire Crisis

eff Bezos, one of the richest people in the world and CEO of Amazon, has donated 1 million AU for the Australian bushfire crisis.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:January 14, 2020, 10:44 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Jeff Bezos Has Been Called 'Cheap' for Donating Just Rs 4.8 Crore to Australian Bushfire Crisis
eff Bezos, one of the richest people in the world and CEO of Amazon, has donated 1 million AU for the Australian bushfire crisis.

Jeff Bezos, one of the richest people in the world and CEO of Amazon, has donated 1 million AU for the Australian bushfire crisis which have already killed at least 27 people and more than a billion animals over the last few weeks.

Bezos, who is worth $117 billion, donated only 1 million Australian dollars, which can roughly be translated to 4.8 crores in INR or 690,000 dollars in US currency. He confirmed the donation in an Instagram post where he wrote, "Our hearts go out to all Australians as they cope with these devastating bushfires. Amazon is donating 1 million AU dollars in needed provisions and services. Find more about it and learn how customers can help as well."

While Australia, which is still trying to heal from the devastating fires, has been receiving countless such donations from stars around the world, people feel that this meagre donation from Amazon is not enough and that Bezos isn't quite doing his bit. Some even called him "cheap", and said that this is equivalent to donating nothing at all.

This is not the first time Bezos has drawn flak for donating too little. In November last year, he donated Rs 704 crore to charity. In fact, tennis player Serena Williams seemed to do more than Bezos - she won the WTA Auckland Classic and donated her US$43,000 winner's cheque to the Australian bushfire relief fund.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram