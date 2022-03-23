Jeff Bezos' Letter to Amazon Shareholders When Company Stock Fell 80% in 2000 Goes Viral

Jeff Bezos’ letter to Amazon shareholders when the company’s stock fell 80 per cent in 2000 shows that the billionaire never doubted the company’s potential. As per a CNN report, Bezos is a firm subscriber of “it’s all about the long-term." Perhaps that is what led him to write a letter highlighting all the positives- serving 20 million customers in 2000, up from 14 million in 1998; sales growing to $2.76 billion in 2000, up from $1.64 billion in 199, among various others- even as the stocks crashed. Bezos shares his long term plans in this letter as well, highlighting the stock market’s functionality as a “voting machine" in the short term versus as a “weighing machine" in the long term. He wrote: “We’re a company that wants to be weighed, and over time, we will be- over the long term, all companies are." His solution at that juncture was to keep their heads down in the efforts of building a “heavier and heavier company."

Bezos’ letter, while displaying a business acumen that a billionaire tends to have, did little to put Amazon’s infamously unethical practices out of many social media users’ minds, even as it impressed quite a few others.

In 2000, Amazon shares fell 80%.Here’s how Jeff Bezos responded: pic.twitter.com/cjLENBeq80 — Jon Erlichman (@JonErlichman) March 21, 2022

A great tweet! And one many should ponder if your a longer term investor in crypto. There will be a bear market, but just like Winter turns to Spring, there will be a Bull market. If your strategy is accumulating during the pain, you’ll be the one with all the gain in the end! https://t.co/6DA6lhXbQm — JT ✝️ (@JTheretohelp1) March 23, 2022

Sorry, but this looks like every boring investor apology letter I've ever seen. I think this is survivorship bias— Kevin (@KevinFrmFlorida) March 21, 2022

it kinda makes me want to forget about their drivers having to pee inside the trucks— rcaiiin (@Docthird) March 22, 2022

Reading it from the shareholder's perspective gives me chills https://t.co/7yhAWsFjcy— Padmesh Chari Iyengar (@Iyengar_26) March 23, 2022

Recently, former Amazon employee Ann Hiatt threw some light on Bezos’ hiring process for Amazon.. She submitted her CV to Amazon back in 2002, without giving it much thought, as per a report by LAD Bible. She was interviewed by Bezos and ended up being hired on spot. Hiatt’s interview saga was nerve-wracking: first, a deluge of them with senior assistants of the company, then not hearing anything from Amazon from months and then going on to be interviewed for one final time. To top it off, she wasn’t even aware that this final show was going to be in front of Bezos.

