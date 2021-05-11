Jeff Bezos to Own Mega Luxury Yacht Worth $500 Million That Has a Support Yacht and Helipad

Multi-billionaire American businessman Jeff Bezos seems to be investing in some ultra-luxurious items these days. The founder and CEO of Amazon has reportedly bought a $500 million yacht that apparently requires its own support yacht. The world of billionaires may baffle most of us and those who work for Amazon under poor conditions amid the Covid-19 fallout. However, for Bezos, 2020 was one of the most profitable years for the man who made $75 billion.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Bezos has invested in his personal project dubbed as Y721 and the luxurious yacht is under construction in the Netherlands, also known as the mecca of boat building for the billionaires around the world. The yacht will be 127 meters long and will include several decks and three enormous masts. Due to the sails, the vessel in itself will not have an helipad, but a separate support yacht which will include a helipad.

Bezos’ partner and news anchor-entrepreneur Lauren Sanchez is a helicopter pilot.

Bezos, who is worth around $200 billion, will also be foot an estimated cost of $50 million yearly for the luxury boat’s costs.

With the minimum details available so far, the yacht is most probably going to be modelled after the 106-metre Black Pearl, which is also currently the world’s largest and most technologically advanced sailing yacht.

According to a report by Inequality.org between March 18, 2020, and April 12, 2021, the total wealth of American billionaires increased by $1.62 trillion, or 55%, from $2.95 trillion to $4.56 trillion. While for Bezos alone, his net worth went up by almost a “double-centi-billionaire”, nearly $197 billion, is up 74% over the last 13 months.

The report mentions that if he was still married to his former wife, MacKenzie Scott, they would have been worth about another $60 billion, making the couple a net worth of a quarter trillion dollars.

project name Y721 - will be as long as the Great Pyramid at Giza is tall, and loaded with state-of-the-art treasures including an in-deck swimming pool and ‘ambient’ cinema, all contributing to a rumoured price tag of around $500million.

