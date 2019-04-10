English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MacKenzie, Jeff Bezos Invited to Join Sugar Daddy/Momma Site by Founder Brandon Wade
Seeking Arrangement, now being rebranded as Seeking, matches high net-worth individuals with, usually, younger, attractive dating partners, who are looking for benefits.
File photo of Jeff and Mackenzie Bezos. (Reuters)
Seeking Arrangement, the sugar daddy/mommy dating site, truly lived up to its name in the wake of the final divorce settlement of Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Bezos nee Tuttle, wherein the later came away with close to $36 billion in Amazon share prices.
Its CEO and founder Brandon Wade offered MacKenzie a free lifetime membership to the service, extending the same courtesy to Jeff, in a new video in which he publically provided his views on a private affair. “I would like to invite both Jeff and MacKenzie to join Seeking.com. You will be in good company. There are lots of eligible, successful men on the website,” he said
Perhaps to make it less awkward, Wade added that two of the 10 richest men on earth use the 'premium dating' site, which provides matchmaking services to the 'planet's richest people'.
MacKenzie and Jeff had finalised the biggest divorce settlement in history last week, giving her nearly $36 billion in shares. MacKenzie will give 75 percent of their stake in Amazon and all voting rights to the billionaire entrepreneur. She will also relinquish all her interests in the Washington Post newspaper and commercial spaceflight company Blue Origin.
Afterwards, when she took to Twitter to announce the same and that she was newly single, a long queue of men replied, asking if she was also ready to mingle, which perhaps may be where Wade got the idea from.
