Jeff Bezos Made this Star Trek-inspired Art At Age 9, William Shatner Took it to Space

After making his trip to space, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is all set to send off a nostalgic piece of art, which he made when he was 9 years old, into space. It is no secret that Bezos’ idea of modern space tourism is heavily inspired by fictional series like Star Trek. And considering he is one of the richest men in the world, Bezos went ahead and sent off Captain James T. Kirk, played by actor William Shatner, to space for real. Before sending off Shatner to space, Bezos had shared a post on Instagram on Tuesday. The Amazon boss uploaded pics of tricorders and communicators with which he used to play Star Trek with his friends when he was child.

Sharing the story behind the pictures, Bezos wrote in the caption, “I made these tricorders and communicators to play Star Trek with my friends when I was 9 years old, and my incredible mom saved them for 48 years. She dug them up this past week, and @WilliamShatner has agreed to take them up into space for me tomorrow. Please don’t judge me for the artwork. Thank you, Bill.”

The 90-year-old Canadian actor became a real life astronaut with this latest trip. Shatner boarded Blue Origin NS-18 in Texas around dawn on Wednesday and went on an 11-minute ride to space beyond Earth’s atmosphere and back again. Shatner was accompanied by three other members: Blue Origin executive Audrey Powers, Planet Labs co-founder Chris Boshuizen, and Glen de Vries of Medidata Solutions.

Bezos has expressed his love for Star Trek on multiple occasions. In the 2016 movie Star Trek Beyond, Bezos made a cameo as an alien Starfleet official. According to biographer Brad Stone, Bezos even considered calling Amazon Makeitso.com,after being inspired by Captain Jean-Luc Picard’s favorite command in Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Earlier this year, Bezos made his trip to space as he boarded Blue Origin’s New Shepard, a suborbital capsule and rocket system built by his space company. He was accompanied by a few guests on this inaugural journey including his brother, Mark Bezos; Wally Funk, an 82-year-old pilot; and an 18-year old high school graduate Oliver Daemen.

