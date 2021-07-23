Jeff Bezos Offering Skittles While Floating in Space is the Future of Candy Lovers

Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos owned aerospace manufacturer and sub-orbital space flight service, embarked on its first-ever sub-orbital trip on July 20. The day was specifically chosen since, in 1969, on the same day, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed on the moon for the first time in human history.

At the post-launch event on C Span, a video from the New Shephard Capsule, where the passenger astronauts were buckled up, was broadcasted. On reaching zero gravity, everybody in the capsule unbuckled themselves to experience the sensation of weightlessness. In the video, Jeff is seen asking the crew members, “Who wants a Skittle?” Daemon excitedly volunteered for it. Jeff then says, “See if you can catch this in your mouth.” Daemon, while floating upside down, successfully catches the skittle. “Here, toss me one,” Jeff said.

C Span tweeted the snippet from the post-launch event, which included the video, on their official Twitter handle and in the caption quoted Jeff saying, “Who wants a Skittle?” The tweet also had the link to the entire post-launch conference.

Skittles couldn’t miss this golden chance and tweeted a report from National Public Radio (NPR) and, in the caption, wrote, “We are honoured to have heard SKITTLES were aboard.” Then, tagging Jeff, the caption asked if, “Is it true skittles taste better in space?”

We are honored to have heard SKITTLES were aboard #BlueOrigin 🚀@JeffBezos is it true #SKITTLES taste better in space?https://t.co/PPdYf6BVCZ— SKITTLES (@Skittles) July 20, 2021

Jeff, on his brief trip to space, was accompanied by his brother Mark Bezos, an 82-year-old aviator Wally Funk, and 18-year-old Oliver Daemon. Interestingly, space flight had both the youngest and oldest people travelling to space as their crew. Funk was one of the female pilots who were a part of experimentation conducted in 1961 to test whether women were fit to go to space. Daemon was the first customer of the Blue Origin sub-orbital trip.

The 11-minute flight to the 98 kilometers high Karman line, with Skittles aboard, made Jeff the second billionaire to go to space after Richard Branson, owner of Virgin Galactic. After travelling to space and back, at the post-launch conference, Jeff also announced philanthropic awards of $100 million each to Van Jones, political commentator and restauranteur, and humanitarian Jose Andres.

