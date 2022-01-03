Jeff Bezos or Pitbull? Amazon Founder's New Year Party Photo Inspires Comparisons

Jeff Bezos is the talk of Twitteratti , and this time, it is for his fun party get-up at a New Year Party. The Amazon founder posted photos of himself and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez ushering in 2022 in style at ‘a crazy disco party with family’. In the photo on Instagram, the billionaire is seen wearing a colourful shirt with white pants and sporting heart-shaped goggles. Social media users could not help but comment on the new avatar and even compare him with American rapper Pitbull. Have a look at the photo:

“We had so much fun last night celebrating with a crazy disco party with family, but the new year is also a great time to take stock and focus on personal growth, renewal, rebirth, and paying careful attention to each moment of your life. The good and the bad. All of it. Celebrate and grow."

The photo went viral on Twitter and netizens had lots to say about it. Here are a few of the comments:

“Jeff Bezos inches closer to becoming Pitbull."

Jeff Bezos inches closer to becoming Pitbull pic.twitter.com/jY3QtXiLwK— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) January 1, 2022

“With all the money in the world, Jeff Bezos is still always going to look like Jeff Bezos."

“Jeff Bezos is stealing Caleb Pitts’ look."

Jeff Bezos is stealing Caleb Pitts' look pic.twitter.com/ifEP1OdzoB— Cormac (Jeff Bezos style consultant) (@MythAddict) January 1, 2022

“Jeff Bezos through the years."

Jeff Bezos through the years. pic.twitter.com/ytq5AWy4rB— Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) January 2, 2022

“You: “Money can’t buy happiness”

Jeff Bezos:

https://www.instagram.com/jeffbezos/?hl=en

ELON MUSK: Durrr I like NFTs

“JEFF BEZOS: I am going to dress like an NFT?"

ELON MUSK: Durrr I like NFTsJEFF BEZOS: I am going to dress like an NFT? pic.twitter.com/0u2LwXm3qa — Jake Flores (@feraljokes) January 2, 2022

Jeff Bezos was in the news earlier when he received backlash due to the death of workers caused by tornado in an Amazon warehouse. According to a report on AFP, the warehouse at Edwardsville in Illinois was struck by a series of tornadoes that ripped across six US states, killing more than 80 people in total. President Joe Biden said it was likely to be “one of the largest" storm outbreaks in history. Up to 100 Amazon employees working a night shift ahead of Christmas were believed to have been trapped when the warehouse collapsed.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.