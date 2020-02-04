Jeff Bezos Paid Nearly Rs 12 Lakh in Parking Tickets in 3 Years While Building Dream Mansion

Jeff Bezos's Washington mansion is nearing completion and as it does, a hidden cost to the $23 million acquisition has been revealed - parking tickets.

While on an average a driver in the United States can end up paying hundreds of dollars for illegal parking, the world's richest man Bezos seems to have paid a whopping $16,840 (approximately Rs 11,97,000) in a period of three years.

Bezos bought the former textile museum in the plush Kalorama in Washington DC, home to Ivanka Trump and the Obamas, in 2016. While the purchase cost him $23 million, the instantly ensuing renovation cost him a further $12 million. However, these weren't the only costs to building the 34,000 square foot mansion.

An investigation by local news portal WUSA9 found the Bezos paid as much as $16,840 in parking tickets between October 2016 and October 2019. And that's just on his street. He paid a total of $18,000 (approximately Rs 12,80,000) for illegally parking at various other spots in the neighbor.

Several of the over 500 tickets were given for parking at spots with 'no parking' signs or in spots reserved for other residents. Some of the tickets were also given due to obstruction of traffic as well as pedestrian paths.

The report additionally mentioned that tickets worth $5,600, some of which date back to several years, remain unpaid.

A Bezos representative later confirmed to WUSA9 that all the dues had indeed been paid.

Nevertheless, the disregard for parking may end up costing even more in hassle to the Amazon billionaire's neighbors.

