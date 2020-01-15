Jeff Bezos Pays Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi During India Visit, Says He 'Truly Changed the World'

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos landed in India on Tuesday, and paid a visit to the Mahatma Gandhi memorial in Delhi. Bezos posted the video on his Twitter handle, and he can be seen clad in a white kurta and orange half jacket. Bezos can also be seen carrying flowers in his hand as he walks across the lawn.

In the video, Bezos can be seen stopping at the memorial for a brief while, folding his hands as if to pray and then walking away. In his tweet, he wrote, "Just landed in India and spent a beautiful afternoon paying my respects to someone who truly changed the world. “Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever." - Mahatma Gandhi."

Just landed in India and spent a beautiful afternoon paying my respects to someone who truly changed the world. “Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever." - Mahatma Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/xDXAT9cBgf — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) January 14, 2020

The billionaire e-commerce magnate, who is on a three-day visit, will attend a company event in New Delhi and is also likely to meet senior government officials, sources have said.According to CNBC, he is also expected to meet industrialist Mukesh Ambani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The purpose of his India visit is to review the operations of Amazon across the country.

On Thursday, Bezos will also participate in a mega Prime event, where he will be meeting and hobnobbing with prominent Bollywood celebrities. If reports are to be believed, actor Shahrukh Khan is also expected to be present at the discussion.

(Some inputs from Reuters)

