'Jeff Bezos Received Your Email': Mumbai Man Writes to Amazon CEO on Stolen Phone, Gets Refund

In a wonderful gesture, when a customer from Mumbai recently wrote to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos about a missing package, Amazon executives contacted him within days and resolved his issue.

According to a report in India Today, Mumbai resident Omkar Hanmante attempted to buy a phone for his grandmum from Amazon India website. Omkar ordered a basic Nokia phone for her, but never received it. However, the status page for his order showed that the device was delivered.

The publication cited the email Omkar wrote to Bezos which he started of with "Hi Jeff."

Stating that he is very disappointed with Amazon customer service and delivery protocols, Omkar said that the phone which he had ordered from Amazon was not handed over to him but placed on the society gate, where it was stolen by a thief. "I never received any call about delivery as well," he added.

According to Omkar, the customer service team told him that the investigation is on and he felt that they had a standard reply like a robot. Omkar revealed he had CCTV footage of the whole ordeal.

Stating that the complete episode is very frustrating, he concluded by saying he will think twice before buying from the website again.

Shortly after he wrote the mail, Omkar got a reply from one of the executives from Amazon's customer relations team, stating, “Jeff Bezos received your email and I'm responding on his behalf."

Amazon executives looked into the evidence of the theft that Omkar had written about and found that the phone was delivered to the right address but not the person. Instead the delivery executive had decided to leave it at the entry gate. When the CCTV footage was accessed, a man was seen stealing the phone and walking away.

In conclusion, even though it took some time, Omkar did manage to get his money back.

Talking to the publication about the episode, Omkar stated that Amazon is a processed-based company and if a customer's case is genuine, they will refund or redeliver the product. He revealed he was happy with the service and Amazon had retained him as a customer.